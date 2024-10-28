Fill the Truck with Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan
Oct 28, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm
What:
Fill the Truck!
Today’s Donation fuels tomorrow’s hope
Benefiting Food Bank of the Rockies
When:
November 6 – 8, 2024
8a – 6p daily
Where:
Walmart Super Center
6675 Business Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 (near C-470 & Quebec St)
Most needed Items:
1. Canned food items
2. Granola bars / snack bars
3. Rice
4. Pasta
5. Ready to eat protein (e.g. beef jerky, tuna pouches)
6. Peanut butter
7. Whole grain crackers
8. Oatmeal
9. Whole grain cereal
10. Nuts
11. Dried beans, peas, or lentils
12. Quinoa