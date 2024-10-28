Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Hunter becomes first player in Big 12 history to accomplish this feat

Oct 28, 2024, 11:21 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes came away with a few awards on Monday as handed out by the Big 12 Conference for weekly performance

Two-way star Travis Hunter and running back Isaiah Augustave each picked up honors. Hunter was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week while Augustave gets named the Newcomer of the Week.

In earning the nod on offense, Hunter is the first player in Big 12 history to win offensive and defensive weekly honors after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week back in September. Hunter played 132 snaps on both sides of the ball in Colorado’s 34-23 win over Cincinnati. On offense, he set a career-high with 153 yards receiving on nine catches, including two touchdowns. He was one of only three players in FBS to average 17 or more yards per reception with at least eight catches in Week 9. Hunter currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in receptions (60,) yards (757) and touchdowns (8.) All of that production through eight games is already more than what Hunter did on offense a season ago. Meanwhile, Hunter’s seven passes defended on defense paces the Big 12 while his two interceptions on defense ties him for top ten in the conference for that mark. The All-American from a season ago is making a real push for the Heisman because of his abilities on both sides of the ball and his durability to do it all game long.

Meanwhile, Augustave had the most yards on the ground of the Coach Prime Era thus far. He took 22 carries for 91 yards as the Buffaloes played a much more complete game. Augustave did have a 100-yard game for Arkansas last season but his current run includes touchdowns in each of Colorado’s last three games.

Baylor’s Matt Jones (defensive), BYU’s Will Ferrin (co-special teams) and Kansas State’s Chris Tennant (co-special teams) claimed the other Big 12 Conference’s weekly football awards on Monday.

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs are ranked once again

This season's AP Top 25 College Football Poll Voters are not listening to Coach Prime, they ranked the Buffs against Deion Sanders' wishes

23 hours ago

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates after 98-year-old CU super fan Peggy Coppom...

Jake Shapiro

Prime says a bowl game is ‘just the beginning of what Buffs desire’

Colorado Buffaloes AD Rick George and coach Deion Sanders made great things happen after midnight and clinching a bowl for the Buffs

1 day ago

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders hugs super fan, Peggy Coppom,...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs clinch bowl eligibility

The CU Buffs are going to a bowl for the second time in the last 16 full seasons of action, beating Cincinnati to clinch a postseason berth

1 day ago

Nikhil Webb Walker...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime rallies around Buffs player after lymphoma diagnosis

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker has been diagnosed with lymphoma and he announced this news to his teammates this week

3 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes takes the field for the NCAAF game against the Arizona ...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter is still alive in Heisman race despite injured weeks

Travis Hunter's two early exits have set him back quite a ways in the Heisman race but the do-it-all star of the Buffs remains in the hunt

5 days ago

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders has good news about Travis Hunter’s health

Travis Hunter has left each of the team's last two games due to injury, but he should not only play on Saturday but getting more run

6 days ago

Hunter becomes first player in Big 12 history to accomplish this feat