Hunter becomes first player in Big 12 history to accomplish this feat

The Colorado Buffaloes came away with a few awards on Monday as handed out by the Big 12 Conference for weekly performance

Two-way star Travis Hunter and running back Isaiah Augustave each picked up honors. Hunter was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week while Augustave gets named the Newcomer of the Week.

In earning the nod on offense, Hunter is the first player in Big 12 history to win offensive and defensive weekly honors after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week back in September. Hunter played 132 snaps on both sides of the ball in Colorado’s 34-23 win over Cincinnati. On offense, he set a career-high with 153 yards receiving on nine catches, including two touchdowns. He was one of only three players in FBS to average 17 or more yards per reception with at least eight catches in Week 9. Hunter currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in receptions (60,) yards (757) and touchdowns (8.) All of that production through eight games is already more than what Hunter did on offense a season ago. Meanwhile, Hunter’s seven passes defended on defense paces the Big 12 while his two interceptions on defense ties him for top ten in the conference for that mark. The All-American from a season ago is making a real push for the Heisman because of his abilities on both sides of the ball and his durability to do it all game long.

Meanwhile, Augustave had the most yards on the ground of the Coach Prime Era thus far. He took 22 carries for 91 yards as the Buffaloes played a much more complete game. Augustave did have a 100-yard game for Arkansas last season but his current run includes touchdowns in each of Colorado’s last three games.

Baylor’s Matt Jones (defensive), BYU’s Will Ferrin (co-special teams) and Kansas State’s Chris Tennant (co-special teams) claimed the other Big 12 Conference’s weekly football awards on Monday.