All of a sudden, Bo Nix has the best numbers of any rookie QB

The Denver Broncos made easy work of the Carolina Panthers, beating them 28-14 on Sunday. The game was not as close as the score indicates, and there was a chance the Broncos could have score over 40 points had things clicked a bit more for them in Week 8.

I like when the Broncos build confidence on the football field. They’ll need to be at their best next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Bo Nix Posts Best Rookie Numbers

After the 2024 NFL Draft, some were quick to highlight how the Broncos got the sixth quarterback in the first round when they selected Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the first round. I’m not sure why this was such a big deal to some fans and analysts because finding the right quarterback is all about the fit he has within the system and not merely the order in which he’s selected.

We are about halfway through Nix’s rookie season, and his numbers over the last few weeks is besting those of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye (New England Patriots). Not many would have guessed Nix would be outplaying those three at this point, but he’s doing just that.

Nix is meshing well with head coach Sean Payton at this point. That wasn’t the case early on as Payton didn’t yet seem to trust the young passer. Over the last two games especially, Payton seems to have full trust in Nix and has no problem with the rookie running the show.

Bo Nix rookie QB ranks in October Rank

Pass TD 7 1st

Pass TD/INT 7/1 1st

Pass Yards 870 1st

Rush TD 2 1st

Wins 3 t-1st pic.twitter.com/NYM1PaB235 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 28, 2024

Nix is getting better on a weekly basis. Not only that, I feel that Payton is figuring out what plays works best for his young quarterback. He may have been the sixth quarterback selected, but Nix is playing like the best of the bunch.

Sean Payton Used His Tight Ends

It seemed like Payton was sick of getting asked questions about his team’s lack of tight end production. Entering Week 8 against the Panthers, the team had barely reached 100 yards receiving collectively at the tight end position. On Sunday, the tight ends were a huge part of what Nix did through the air. Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins combined for seven catches, 106 yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

It was “National Tight Ends Day” and the Broncos used three of them to attack the Panthers often. Trautman had the biggest day of the trio, almost hitting the century mark (85 yards) on Sunday. He was a receiving weapon in college at Dayton, but under Payton’s guidance we’ve not seen Trautman do much as a receiver on a weekly basis. Instead, Trautman is mostly known as a blocker.

The “joker” position is one Payton likes to use. That’s a tight end or a running back who can be used all over the field as a receiving threat. On Sunday, it was the trio of tight ends who did the most damage.

No matter if it’s Trautman, Adkins, or Krull, the Broncos already have tight ends who can make plays and score touchdowns. I know many fans want the team to trade for a tight end before the deadline in about a week, but with Sunday’s results they might just stand pat.

Nik Bonitto Ties Von Miller’s Sack Streak

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto had another sack on Sunday. This marked the sixth-straight week in which he sacked the quarterback. This matched a mark Von Miller reached with the team back in 2018. Bonitto’s six-game streak is the third-longest in team history dating back to 1982.

Bonitto’s play this year has been above most anyone’s expectations. He’s able to rotate in with rookie Jonah Elliss and continue building on the pressure that also is coming from Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning.

This defense is among the best in the league, and the pass-rushers are a big reason why. The Broncos don’t ever let up, no matter who is on the field for them. Bonitto plays with the same energy that he does in the fourth quarter as he does in the first quarter. It’s that non-stop motor, and speed around the edge, that keep him gathering sacks in bunches this season.

Six straight games with a sack for @nikkkkbonitto 💪 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Iu3dShL1fr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 27, 2024

Bonitto and Cooper race to the quarterback on a weekly basis, and they have a friendly competition to see who gets more sacks. That fun game is a nightmare for opponents who have to face Denver’s pass rush.

