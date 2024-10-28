Close
BRONCOS

Bo Nix happy to get Courtland Sutton going, play well in Denver win

Oct 27, 2024, 6:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was happy to get his No. 1 wide receiver involved in a 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

A week after Courtland Sutton had zero catches for zero yards against the New Orleans Saints, that changed in a big way as the Broncos improved their record to 5-3 on the season.

Sutton caught eight passes for 100 yards, the first time Denver’s had a 100-yard receiver this year and in Nix’s NFL career.

“It was huge. I thought he came to play today. He had several great opportunities, made the most of them. He was just a good target for us today. It started early in the game and then he’s just kind of feeling it,” Nix said postgame.

Sutton even threw a pass on a trick play, getting the Broncos a first-down in the fourth quarter. A fumble late kept him out of the end zone, something Sean Payton wasn’t real pleased with, but still Sutton had eight catches and his best game of the year.

“I feel bad for the people that sat him in fantasy this week,” Nix said with a smile.

Nix only ran the ball five times for four yards, which might have actually been a good thing. It put to bed some of the narratives that he’s a better runner than passer. On the day, Nix threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns. It was clearly his most complete day as a pro.

Nix was asked if it’s satisfying to have a good game as a more traditional quarterback.

“It’s more satisfying to win. Whatever that means for a quarterback I’ll go out there and throw for zero yards and hand the ball off every time and we can win the game and I’ll be the happiest guy in the locker room,” Nix said.

Overall, Bo Nix contributed on all four touchdowns, throwing for three and running for another. He also made sure Sutton was involved heavily, something that will be important as the Ravens and Chiefs loom.

