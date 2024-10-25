Close
BUFFS

Coach Prime rallies around Buffs player after lymphoma diagnosis

Oct 25, 2024, 2:54 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker has been diagnosed with lymphoma and he announced this news to his teammates this week, according to a video shot by Deion Sanders Jr. and published on YouTube.

Webb Walker is a junior transfer from New Mexico State, joining the Buffs in January. He’s played in five games this season for the black and gold.

“One morning I woke up with a bump on my chest and I waited a week or two thinking it would go away, then I went to the trainers and they did tests,” Webb Walker said in front of the team. “They cut the bump open and put me to sleep and they told me yesterday that I have lymphoma and I will need chemo to get rid of it but it is treatable.”

“I’ve kept it under wraps because I don’t want to be a distraction to the team, I want you to keep winning,” Webb Walker said. “Just being here is helping with me deal with it. Y’all boys have made it easier on me but I never thought this would happen to me.”

Webb Walker is originally from Trelawny, Jamaica. He played 15 games the last two seasons for the Aggies, recording 28 tackles, three of which were sacks.

“First of all you’re never a distraction you’re a blessing,” Deion Sanders said to Webb Walker in front of the team before offering him a hug. “You allow us to understand what life really is. Football is a childish game… what you’re dealing with is real and we love you and we’re here for you. We’re going to keep in contact with you and there’s always a place for you here.”

The full video of the interaction is below from Well Off Media:

YouTube video

The Buffs play football in Boulder this weekend, hosting Cincinnati.

