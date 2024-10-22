Close
BRONCOS

Yes, the Denver Broncos are currently a playoff team right now

Oct 22, 2024, 1:51 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos would be a playoff team if the season ended today.

It doesn’t, but that’s a fun sentence to type in late October.

The 4-3 Broncos would be the No. 7 seed in the AFC, with a trip to play the No. 2 Houston Texans on the horizon. Denver was the No. 8 seed entering Monday Night Football, but got a big favor done when the Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers by a final score of 17-15.

Jim Harbaugh’s squad has already had their bye, so they currently have a 3-3 record. The 3-4 Bengals slot in at No. 9 while the Dolphins, Raiders, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Browns and Patriots all have two wins or fewer.

Above the Broncos, the 4-3 Colts would also be a wild card team and the No. 6 seed, while the 5-2 Steelers occupy the No. 5 slot. The Chiefs, Texans, Ravens and Bills are the current division leaders.

Denver has a great opportunity to get to 5-3 this weekend, as the lowly Carolina Panthers come to town. They might be the worst team in the NFL, constantly getting blown out and sporting an ugly 1-6 record, which is good for last place in the entire NFC.

Unfortunately, the AFC West doesn’t really seem to be in reach for the Broncos. Kansas City won again on Sunday, improving their record to a perfect 6-0. The Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Yes, Denver will battle K.C. a couple of times this season, but they’d have to win both games and be perfect pretty much everywhere else to win the division.

But with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, Broncos fans just want the team to play in the postseason for the first time since 2015, regardless of how they get there.

Head coach Sean Payton has his group believing. And getting two games above .500 on Sunday would be another big step in the right direction.

