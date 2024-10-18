Bo Nix knows Denver running game, himself included, is big in wins

It’s safe to say Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix is a pretty darn good running quarterback.

He proved that again on Thursday night against the Saints, as Denver obliterated New Orleans by a final score of 33-10. The Broncos were up 33-3 in the final moments before a garbage time touchdown made the game slightly closer.

Overall, Nix finished with 10 carries for 75 yards, good for a tidy 7.5 yards per attempt. He kept several drives alive with his feet, and has a knack for getting out of tight situations when it looks like he might get sacked.

After the game, Nix was asked about his ability to run the football and compliment guys like Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

“Well I think it’s just an added bonus. Obviously, you want to run the ball. Running backs have special ways and get behind the O-line. (But) at times, things break down, and those hidden yards I think are really important. They get extra first downs and they’re ways to just sneak some yards in,” Nix said.

Nix wasn’t the only impressive runner for the Broncos in the victory. Javonte Williams carried the football 14 times for 88 yards and found the end zone twice for a pair of touchdowns. Williams averaged 6.3 yards per carry and looked like the guy that had fans salivating during his rookie year in 2021.

“We just ran the ball. When you can run the ball it’s obviously easier that way and it just opens up everything else,” Nix said.

As a team, the Broncos gouged the Saints for 225 yards on the ground. Nix completed 16-26 passes for 164 yards and most importantly didn’t have a turnover. Still, his and Williams’ legs, plus a stout defensive effort, were the biggest reasons why Denver won.

“That was good to see, good to use, and we’ve got to continue to do that when it’s there,” Nix said.

The Broncos are now 4-3 on the season, and have another impressive road win under their belts. If Bo Nix and the offense continue to click, the playoffs for the first time since 2015 become a legitimate conversation.