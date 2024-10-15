The Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh might start this Sunday night

Russell Wilson’s debut with the Steelers may finally be upon us. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Broncos quarterback might make his first start since leaving Denver in Pittsburgh’s next game, a home tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is in consideration to start Sunday night’s game vs. the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2024

The Steelers are 4-2, tied atop the AFC North with the Ravens. But Pittsburgh has been carried by their defense, a group that is giving up just 14.3 points per game. Meanwhile, their offense is ranked 26th in the NFL, and is just 28th in passing.

Justin Fields has been starting for the Steelers, but the quarterback’s numbers have been anemic. Through six games, the former Ohio State star has just 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns. Pittsburgh is averaging just 20.7 points per game.

Wilson played two years in Denver. During the offseason, the Broncos parted ways with the QB, as Sean Payton decided to eat an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap to get Wilson out of town. The team is paying him more than $37 million this season to play for the Steelers, while Pittsburgh is chipping in just $1.2 million to have him on their roster.

Perhaps Tomlin feels like his team has gotten away with an anemic offense for as long as they can. Maybe the head coach is looking for a spark on that side of the ball.

Either way, stay tuned. The Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh looks like it’s about to start.

