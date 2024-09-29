Bo Nix overcomes brutal first half and the rain to help Broncos win

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix earned his second NFL win on Sunday.

But it’s not a game he’ll likely be telling his kids and grandkids about one day.

Nix finished 12/25 on the afternoon for just 60 yards through the air. But he also got his first career touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, and that proved to be enough in a gritty 10-9 win for the Broncos.

Nix was the talk of social media early, after going 7/15 for negative-seven yards in the first half. Yes, he completed seven passes but went to the locker room with minus yardage. The rain was coming down heavily at MetLife Stadium, but Nix knew he had to get things into gear.

“At that point it didn’t matter if the weather cleared up. I had to go out there and contribute and be efficient and find ways to get us in the end zone. Find ways to win the game at that point,” Nix said.

As mentioned, Nix did find Sutton on a long drive, which was clearly his best of the day. The Broncos marched the ball 11 plays for 87 yards in the third quarter to take a 7-6 lead.

“We were talking on the sidelines, it’s not going to be a picture perfect game when the weather’s like that,” Nix said. “You’re going to have some grit, some toughness to pull that out and that’s what we did.”

Both the Broncos and Jets missed field goals in the final minutes, keeping the score at 10-9 Denver and ultimately moving them to 2-2 on the season. Nix knew that Vance Joseph’s unit was the story of the day.

“You can’t say enough about our defense on this winning stretch. So, they’re going to continue to give us the ball back, we’ve got to find ways to score more than just a few points,” Nix said.

10 points was enough on Sunday, but it won’t be every week. Denver’s defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times and didn’t give up a touchdown, holding New York to only three field goals.

“That’s part of it. You find a way to win in this league and that’s a big day. So, they kept them out of the end zone and we found a way to get into the end zone one time. And that was the difference in the game,” Nix said.

Nix still has a long ways to go, but he overcame a brutal first half and the weather on Sunday to send Denver home with a .500 record.