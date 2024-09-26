Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

HEADLINES

The Nuggets have five more years to maximize the Jokic era

Sep 26, 2024, 10:51 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

There’s been a lot of talk this offseason about the Nuggets championship window. Just one year removed from the franchise winning their first-ever NBA title, the conversation has shifted to whether or not Denver was a one-hit wonder.

It’s been a topic of conversation locally, heating up after the Nuggets attempt to defend their title ended in disappointment with a Game 7 loss on their homecourt to the Timberwolves in the second round. And it’s even become a talking point on the national stage as another NBA season looms.

Nikola Jokic has won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in three of the last four seasons. During that stretch, the Nuggets did win a championship, hosting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2023. But in the other three seasons, they’ve failed to advance beyond the second round.

Now, they’re dealing with key roles players departing. First, it was Bruce Brown and Jeff Green a year ago. This offseason, it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

That has many wondering if the Nuggets best chances to win a title are already in the rearview mirror. Their general manager certainly doesn’t think so.

“Nikola has a prime, 10-year contention window,” Calvin Booth said on Thursday, talking about the timespan Denver has to win with their best player playing at his highest level. “I think we’re about halfway through it.”

That means the clock is ticking. The window opened when the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Finals in the bubble. In a lot of ways, that feels like yesterday. It means they’re running out of opportunities to maximize having Jokic on the roster.

“We probably have about five more shots,” Booth added. “All those shots count.”

The Nuggets head coach certainly know that fact. And he’s anxious to get take advantage of the situation.

“They tasted what it was like to be on the mountaintop,” Michael Malone said about his team. “We were knocked off last year, so let’s get back up.”

If Denver can do that, the coach believes the Nuggets can achieve greatness. Malone doesn’t see failing to win back-to-back titles as a knock of his team’s legacy.

“Everybody wants to repeat, but (San Antonio) never did that,” the coach said, citing the Spurs never winning consecutive titles while winning five championships during a 15-year run of greatness. “They had a standard of excellence, year in and year out. You ask anybody in the NBA community and they’ll say, ‘San Antonio definitely had a dynasty.’ You want to be remembered as a team that achieved greatness.”

Malone is thinking big. Booth is more tempered in his expectations.

“If we hit one of them, it’s great,” the GM said about taking advantage of the five title shots remaining in the Jokic era. “It’s going to be incredibly hard to win another one.”

Were the Nuggets a one-hit wonder or a team for the ages? The next five years will answer that question.

Headlines

Alex Singleton...

Andrew Mason

With Alex Singleton watching, Broncos continue practice work

With ACL surgery approximately two weeks away, Alex Singleton was on hand for practice Thursday as the Broncos soldered on without him.

2 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts to shoot over Julian Strawther #3 of the Denver Nugge...

Jake Shapiro

Malone keeps the Nuggets starting two-guard spot open for now

The Nuggets have a opening in their starting five and it's still listed on the team's job board as the preseason began

2 hours ago

Nuggets Avalanche watch...

Will Petersen

Avalanche and Nuggets fans can watch a lot more games this year

Altitude TV is teaming is up with 9NEWS and My20 to put 20 Avalanche games and 20 Nuggets games available for free over-the-air

5 hours ago

Alex Singleton...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos will fill the void left by Alex Singleton

It's not just about replacing Alex Singleton, the Broncos' leading tackler the last two seasons ... but about replacing his leadership.

15 hours ago

Tyler Badie...

Andrew Mason

Tyler Badie shares how to properly pronounce his last name

Indeed, it is like "Bidet," as Tyler Badie shared with media at a question-and-answer session following the Broncos' practice in West Virginia.

20 hours ago

Charlie Blackmon with beard and mullet...

Jake Shapiro

Charlie Blackmon says his iconic beard may change in retirement

The big question on many fans' minds who have loved Chuck Nazty for years is; will his iconic beard be retiring with him

22 hours ago

The Nuggets have five more years to maximize the Jokic era