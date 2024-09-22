Sean Payton loudly defends Bo Nix’s confidence level after big win

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton never stopped believing in rookie QB Bo Nix after a rough start to his NFL career.

And that feeling was validated on Sunday, as Nix turned in his best game as a pro.

The Broncos not only beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they dominated them in a stunning 26-7 win. Denver was in control throughout, including taking a 17-0 lead early on.

Payton won the coin toss and surprisingly took the football to start the game. Most head coaches like to defer the option to the second half. But that choice paid off right away, as Nix marched the Broncos 70 yards for a quick touchdown. It was actually Nix’s feet that helped him find the end zone on a three-yard run.

After the game, Payton was asked if he saw a different confidence level in Nix. He vigorously defended his QB, saying it never wavered.

“No. No, no, no, no, no, stop. Stop. It’s fitting your narrative. It’s not. The kid’s been confident. The kid’s been through Auburn, he’s transferred, he’s won and won and won and won. Honestly, I haven’t seen him flinch,” Payton said.

Payton wouldn’t even let the reporter get the question out before he shut down that narrative.

Nix finished 25-36 for 216 yards through the air on the day. He had no interceptions and wasn’t sacked. Nix also rushed the ball nine times for 47 yards and the aforementioned score.

Sean Payton did admit that a victory to move Denver’s record to 1-2 will help Nix and the whole team.

“We all get a little more confident with a win, but I say that respectfully. He hasn’t flinched and I think that we had a good plan. Players did a good job, and certainly he had more fun than he did in prior weeks,” Payton said.

The Broncos road trip will continue next weekend in New York against the Jets, and they’ll stay on the East Coast for practice this week.

If they can return home 2-2, the tough start will be a thing of the past for Nix. And his head coach says it didn’t affect him all that much. That was validated on Sunday.