10 observations from PITvsDEN
Sep 18, 2024, 12:36 PM
Dive into the All-22 film with Rachel Vigil to see her ten observations from the game on Sunday!
Bad look for Jarrett Stidham? It's a Merilatt Monday, will we see any cuts from the Broncos today?
23 days ago
Bo Nix has been named the Denver Broncos quarterback! #BroncosCountry celebrated in the comment plus Rachel gave 8 other observations from the Broncos-Packers game
28 days ago
All eyes are on Bo Nix to be the Broncos starter but which QB can come in and save the day if Nix goes down? James Palmer joins Rachel to discuss how close the backup QB race is!
29 days ago
What are realistic expectations for Bo Nix in his first year? Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to talk Bo against the Packers and what to expect out of the rookie QB!
1 month ago
Quinn Meinerz got paid ahead of training camp! Does it make sense for Bolles to be next? Join Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni as they talk offensive line plus little QB rookie contracts talk!
2 months ago
Which Broncos QB does Knowshon Moreno want to start Week 1 in Seattle? Rachel is live from The Club at Ravenna for David Bruton's Books! Plus we're talking Nuggets and Avs!
3 months ago