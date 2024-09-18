Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

10 observations from PITvsDEN

Sep 18, 2024, 12:36 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Dive into the All-22 film with Rachel Vigil to see her ten observations from the game on Sunday!

Coffee Break

Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Bad look for Jarrett Stidham?

Bad look for Jarrett Stidham? It's a Merilatt Monday, will we see any cuts from the Broncos today?

23 days ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Rachel Vigil

We got breaking news in the middle of the show!

Bo Nix has been named the Denver Broncos quarterback! #BroncosCountry celebrated in the comment plus Rachel gave 8 other observations from the Broncos-Packers game

28 days ago

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham...

Rachel Vigil

How close is the backup QB race?

All eyes are on Bo Nix to be the Broncos starter but which QB can come in and save the day if Nix goes down? James Palmer joins Rachel to discuss how close the backup QB race is!

29 days ago

Bo Nix first touchdown...

Rachel Vigil

What are realistic expectations for Bo Nix in his first year?

What are realistic expectations for Bo Nix in his first year? Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to talk Bo against the Packers and what to expect out of the rookie QB!

1 month ago

Garett Bolles...

Rachel Vigil

Does a two-year extension make sense for Garett Bolles

Quinn Meinerz got paid ahead of training camp! Does it make sense for Bolles to be next? Join Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni as they talk offensive line plus little QB rookie contracts talk!

2 months ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Rachel Vigil

Which QB does Knowshon Moreno want to start Week 1 in Seattle?

Which Broncos QB does Knowshon Moreno want to start Week 1 in Seattle? Rachel is live from The Club at Ravenna for David Bruton's Books! Plus we're talking Nuggets and Avs!

3 months ago

10 observations from PITvsDEN