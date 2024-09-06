Riley Moss knows Seahawks will test him in potential first NFL start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If Riley Moss starts on Sunday in Seattle, he would have the distinction of playing on the other side from the man who was — for 48 hours, at least — highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Now, Sean Payton wouldn’t say whether Moss would have that role for certain.

“We haven’t named any starters. We kind of have an idea as we’re going,” Payton said.

But the “unofficial” depth chart issued Wednesday listed Moss on the top line. It’s the same depth chart that now has Bo Nix listed as the No. 1 quarterback. And during training camp, Moss nudged his way past Damarri Mathis — who is now on injured reserve — in much the same way as Nix did in his battle with Jarrett Stidham that lingered through training camp.

The Broncos have veteran Levi Wallace available after he completed his recovery from a hamstring injury during camp, but make no mistake: Moss, the third-round pick in 2023 for whom the Broncos traded up — sacrificing a 2024 third-rounder for the privilege of doing so — is the ideal choice based on the team’s investment in him.

In his rookie season, Riley Moss played 23 defensive snaps — and never more than 5 in a single contest. Per the data from SportRadar.com, he was targeted once, allowing a 14-yard completion thrown by Justin Herbert in the Broncos’ Week 14 game at Los Angeles.

The challenge is likely to be stern on Sunday. The Seahawks boast an experienced, high-ceiling receiving corps led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and 2023 first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And unless defensive coordinator Vance Joseph chooses to have Surtain travel with Metcalf in coverage, that means at some point, Moss would find himself aligned opposite one the NFL’s best and most proven home-run threats in the sport.

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

RILEY MOSS ISN’T BACKING DOWN FROM THE CHALLENGE

Last year, the CB2 opposite Surtain — Mathis for 6 games and Fabian Moreau for 11 — was targeted 5.6 times per game, per the data compiled by SportRadar.com. Seven times, CB2 saw at least 7 passes thrown in his direction.

So, if Riley Moss starts, he will see action. And in his mind, bring it on.

“It’s a thing that, you know it’s gonna happen,” Moss said. “I hope it’s gonna happen, and I’m ready to make a play.”

His confidence stems from how his time at the University of Iowa began.

“My first start at Iowa. I went out there and I got three deep bombs like first drive, and ended up with two picks that day.” he said.

The NFL can present new challenges entirely, but for players like Moss, a key will be to not get too caught up in the doings beyond their position.

“You hope you can calm them down with just doing their job, being one-eleventh. That’s important,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “Football is a team game. If a young guy is playing, if he simply does his job — when they’re young, that’s never a problem really. It’s that second- and third-year when they play a little bit, and they get too much confidence.

“Then they’re reaching to make plays instead of just doing their job. If they focus on just doing their job and being one-eleventh, they’ll be fine.”

Moss has confidence, no doubt. And he’ll need it.

