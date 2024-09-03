The CU Buffs once again received a vote in the AP top-25 poll

The CU Buffs received one top-25 vote in the new AP poll released on Tuesday.

Technically, that would make Colorado No. 46 in the country, after 20 other teams also fell in the receiving votes category outside of the top-25. The Buffs were the only program to get just one vote, meaning a single voter put them at No. 25 on his or her rankings.

The ballots have been made public, and it’s not hard to guess who the voter is. Fox Sports host Mike Hill had Coach Prime’s bunch at No. 25 on his preseason rankings, and he didn’t change it after Week 1.

Still, the Buffs barely escaped FCS opponent North Dakota State after a comedy of errors in the final minutes of the game had a Hail Mary caught by the Bison at the four-yard line. Had it been four yards deeper, CU would’ve lost 32-31.

However, QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter showed why they’re both trendy picks to win the Heisman Trophy. Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter played all but two snaps the entire game and caught seven passes for 132 yards and three TDs.

Colorado is ahead of Florida State in the new AP poll, as the Seminoles didn’t receive a single vote after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason and starting a shocking 0-2. The usual suspects are at the top, with Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame rounding out the top-5 in that order.

The Buffs will travel to Lincoln this Saturday night to take on the University of Nebraska in a huge game. The Cornhuskers received 27 votes in the newest poll, putting them No. 31 in the country.

If CU goes on the road as a touchdown underdog and upsets Nebraska, you can bet they’ll receiver more than one vote next week.