Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

The CU Buffs once again received a vote in the AP top-25 poll

Sep 3, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs received one top-25 vote in the new AP poll released on Tuesday.

Technically, that would make Colorado No. 46 in the country, after 20 other teams also fell in the receiving votes category outside of the top-25. The Buffs were the only program to get just one vote, meaning a single voter put them at No. 25 on his or her rankings.

The ballots have been made public, and it’s not hard to guess who the voter is. Fox Sports host Mike Hill had Coach Prime’s bunch at No. 25 on his preseason rankings, and he didn’t change it after Week 1.

Still, the Buffs barely escaped FCS opponent North Dakota State after a comedy of errors in the final minutes of the game had a Hail Mary caught by the Bison at the four-yard line. Had it been four yards deeper, CU would’ve lost 32-31.

However, QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter showed why they’re both trendy picks to win the Heisman Trophy. Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter played all but two snaps the entire game and caught seven passes for 132 yards and three TDs.

Colorado is ahead of Florida State in the new AP poll, as the Seminoles didn’t receive a single vote after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason and starting a shocking 0-2. The usual suspects are at the top, with Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame rounding out the top-5 in that order.

The Buffs will travel to Lincoln this Saturday night to take on the University of Nebraska in a huge game. The Cornhuskers received 27 votes in the newest poll, putting them No. 31 in the country.

If CU goes on the road as a touchdown underdog and upsets Nebraska, you can bet they’ll receiver more than one vote next week.

Buffs

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buff...

Jake Shapiro

Prime takes new approach before Nebraska, roots for Matt Rhule

The approach of Deion Sanders as the Buffs head to Lincoln is much different than the heat they were spewing at Matt Rhule last fall

8 hours ago

Jimmy Horn Jr. #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs season-opener does a massive TV number

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes had the bright lights of primetime on Thursday night, hosting North Dakota State on ESPN

4 days ago

Travis Hunter TD catch...

Will Petersen

Behind-the-scenes story of Travis Hunter’s insane TD catch is cool

What we didn't see on television was the Colorado huddle got a little heated, before Travis Hunter made a spectacular TD catch

4 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders holds back anger after Buffs sneak past FCS school

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to their first win since October and Coach Prime was still a bit ticked off about NDSU

5 days ago

Travis Hunter touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are chasing the Heisman

If Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter stay healthy the two will have a real shot at earning the program's second Heisman Trophy

5 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garop...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are live-tweeting Buffs hype

The Buffs hype machine rolls and their Thursday kickoff against North Dakota State University drew a lot of eyes, including some famous ones

5 days ago

The CU Buffs once again received a vote in the AP top-25 poll