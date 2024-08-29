Close
HEADLINES

Broncos training camp at home in 2025 ‘is our goal’

Aug 29, 2024, 11:16 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos training camp didn’t officially end until their final practice last week, when the team hosted corporate partners for a pair of practices to conclude their summer work.

Thus, it held up the groundbreaking of the team’s new building at Broncos Park Powered By Common Spirit. But by Thursday morning, the ceremonial shoveling of earth was complete.

So, now it’s full-speed ahead on the construction … and it will be for the next 21 months, with an expected completion date of June 2026.

That leaves one camp to take place during the construction time frame. And if the team accomplishes its goal, 2025 Broncos training camp will take place at the team’s everyday home, just as it has for every year since 2003.

But the logistics still must be worked out.

“Yeah, that’s still a bit of a work in progress,” Broncos president Damani Leech said Thursday morning.

The process of handling fans would change drastically with the facility effectively becoming a massive construction site.

When the Broncos last had a project of this magnitude at their headquarters, the team closed training camp to fans completely. That came in 2014, and the Broncos opted to have three practices at what is now known as Empower Field at Mile High to compensate for the loss of fan observation of everyday work.

This time, there are some potential ideas for having fans on hand despite the ongoing work.

“I think the one thing that we’re exploring now is putting temporary bleachers into the parking lot B and providing some space for fans there,” Leech said.

“[The capacity] Might be a little bit less than whatwe had this year, but still working through that.”

Which led to a follow-up question: “But the plan is to be here?”

“That is our goal,” Leech said.

Sure, it might be easier to hold camp off-site. But that isn’t what Broncos upper management wants. Now they must figure out how to make that goal a reality while balancing the realities of having such a massive project happening steps from where their team will prepare for the next two seasons.

