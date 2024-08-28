Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Public bettors are putting a lot of cash on the Colorado Buffaloes

Aug 28, 2024, 11:15 AM

Jordan Seaton #77 of the Colorado Buffaloes blocks during their spring game at Folsom Field...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The public doesn’t just believe Shedeur Sanders will win the Heisman Trophy in 2024, many folks are bucking the bigwigs at sportsbooks and think the Colorado Buffaloes will make and win the College Football Playoff.

As crazy as it seems for a team Vegas projects with a 5.5 win total to end up as a top 12 team in the country, the public loves Deion Sanders and the impact he’s already had in Boulder going into his second year on the field.

According to sports gambling reporter Ben Fawkes, the Buffs represent the biggest liability to make the College Football Playoff and win the Big 12. They are the second-biggest liability to win the national championship. Meaning, a lot of folks keep betting on the black and gold, and operators aren’t budging—confident in their models that say CU will not succeed to those high heights.

Meanwhile, the most-bet win total in college football is over on 5.5 wins for Coach Prime’s crew, which means a bowl game could be coming for the folks in Boulder if the public is right. It would be just the second bowl game in a full season for the program since 2007 and a huge step forward.

The public bettors believe the success will start immediately, with Colorado covering a 9.5 spread against North Dakota State for their game on Thursday being the most-wagered line for Week 1 in college football. That wager also has more money on it than any other in Week 1. The most bets of any side are on Colorado, only 62% of the bets for the game are on Buffaloes—showing there are plenty of haters and doubters for Sanders right out of the gate.

Last season the Buffaloes hit their over very early at 3.5 wins. But the team went on a giant losing streak and ended with just four in total. Still, Colorado was consistently one of the most-wagered on teams in the country, and the eyeballs followed the money with TV ratings soaring to watch the Sanders brothers, Travis Hunter and the hoopla that followed Prime.

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Coach Prime is right; the Post crossed a line with name calling

While most of the Denver Post columnist's monikers were harmless, one in particular was beyond the scope of what should be acceptable

4 hours ago

NEW YORK CITY, NY - DECEMBER 10: 2016 Heisman Trophy winner University of Louisville quarterback La...

Jake Shapiro

Public money pours in on Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman

Many believe that when this football season ends Shedeur Sanders will etch his name next to Rashaan Salaam's as winners of the Heisman Trophy

5 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN experts do not have CU Buffs making a bowl game this fall

CSU and Air Force go bowling and the CU Buffs miss out again, that's how one ESPN expert sees the college football season going

6 days ago

Warren Sapp CU...

Will Petersen

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp vows to fix the bad run defense at CU

"I did see last year, before I turned the TV off, we couldn't stop the run. That won't happen with me," CU analyst Warren Sapp told the media

15 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the football in the first quarter against the O...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs go unranked in preseason AP Poll, first opponent gets high marks

The CU Buffs will not have a little number next to their name when they open their season later this month

16 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders embraces Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes after his touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter ‘he’s better than me’

Not many athletes can say they are better than Deion Sanders, but the Colorado Buffaloes coach thinks his star Travis Hunter is better

19 days ago

Public bettors are putting a lot of cash on the Colorado Buffaloes