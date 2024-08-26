Bad look for Jarrett Stidham?
Aug 26, 2024, 12:41 PM
Bad look for Jarrett Stidham? It’s a Merilatt Monday, will we see any cuts from the Broncos today?
All eyes are on Bo Nix to be the Broncos starter but which QB can come in and save the day if Nix goes down? James Palmer joins Rachel to discuss how close the backup QB race is!
6 days ago
What are realistic expectations for Bo Nix in his first year? Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to talk Bo against the Packers and what to expect out of the rookie QB!
7 days ago
Quinn Meinerz got paid ahead of training camp! Does it make sense for Bolles to be next? Join Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni as they talk offensive line plus little QB rookie contracts talk!
1 month ago
Which Broncos QB does Knowshon Moreno want to start Week 1 in Seattle? Rachel is live from The Club at Ravenna for David Bruton's Books! Plus we're talking Nuggets and Avs!
2 months ago
Are the Nuggets scared of the Super-Tax? Or is it best to let KCP go? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss Calvin Booth's comments and the newest Denver Nugget!
2 months ago