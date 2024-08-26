Was Sunday’s preseason finale a showcase for Zach Wilson?

The Denver Broncos went undefeated in the preseason with another win on Sunday. This time, the Broncos were able to easily beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 38-12.

After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was happy with the effort put forth by his team in the finale.

“I liked the energy again. I thought even the guys that were not necessarily playing were into the game. That is encouraging. You can pick any number, and it is going to kind of give you the stat line. When you score on defense, you are going to have some success. I think we had two takeaways and we protected the ball. So overall, I was pleased with how we finished this preseason. We will get a lot of film look on some guys, and then we begin that process the next two days relative to the roster,” Payton said.

Here are three observations from Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

***

Featured for a Trade?

In the preseason finale, teams can feature a bench player who may not make the 53-man roster to entice another team to make a trade before cut-down day. Is that what was happening with quarterback Zach Wilson?

With as much as Wilson played, it was clear the Broncos wanted to get a longer look at him with better players around him. However, I think Wilson makes the team as they will likely keep three quarterbacks.

I’m curious about why running back Samaje Perine did not play. This is not featuring him for a trade obviously as he was in street clothes, but the team might be keeping him out of action so there’s no risk for injury. With the lack of running back talent with other teams, I think the Broncos could get a late-round pick for Perine from a team like the Houston Texans or Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps that’s something the team will explore as keeping Perine on the roster seems like it’s not going to happen.

There are so many wide receivers that have talent on this team, but they can’t keep everybody. In fact, there may not be room on the practice squad for some of the receivers who have been making plays consistently in training camp. With his quality play in the preseason, capped by a touchdown in the game against the Cardinals, WR Brandon Johnson should be a player other teams want to add. Again, I don’t think they’re going to trade him but if I’m another general manager in the NFL, Johnson is a player I wouldn’t mind adding if the price was right.

Payton somewhat sidestepped the question after the game.

“I do not think today, tonight, or tomorrow morning changes anything. The league is mighty smart enough. It is never easy, this process, and it is what it is. I have been in it myself a number of times, formally as a player. I can remember being really naive on one team, thinking they were going to start me. I went in, I got cut, and I could not believe it. You have the 53 and the practice squad. There are paths for decisions, and part of it is managing the roster. So George and I have met for the better part of the last couple weeks each week, relative to where we are at with certain decisions. I think we have a good handle on it in terms of that,” Payton said.

***

Outside Chance

The Broncos have some positions that are jam-packed with talent. As aforementioned, wide receiver is going to be one of the toughest spots to create a depth chart. Johnson is just one of the players to highlight here since it seems like he has an outside chance to make the 53-man roster despite his consistent play in camp and the preseason.

Along with Johnson, receivers like David Sills, Jalen Virgil, and Michael Bandy will be tough cuts. Sills has a good size/speed combination, and he has shown strong chemistry with all quarterbacks on the roster. Virgil is a strong receiver after the catch, and he’s got the ability to be a dangerous return man as well. Bandy has been one of the most consistent players at training camp regardless of position, but it’s going to be difficult to find a spot for him.

How many receivers are they going to keep? I can see six receivers on the 53-man roster, but they may only keep five with the numbers crunch at other positions. Then, how many receiver spots will be available on the practice squad? In addition to this trio, WR Lil Jordan Humphrey is at least an option for the practice squad. So, if these four players don’t make the 53, are they going to keep four receivers on the practice squad?

Payton was asked specifically about Johnson after the win.

“I was encouraged. I thought he did a great job. He made some big plays. He is a big target. He is a great worker. He is one of those guys it was great to see him have some opportunities. A lot of those guys stepped up. (Jalen) Virgil had some key receptions. (Michael) Bandy has had a good camp. We knew it at the start of training camp that the position group was deep. I think you all got to see actually how deep it was. There are some tough decisions there.” Payton said.

***

Improved Chemistry

It seems like this team has improved chemistry on both sides of the ball. You can tell that these guys like each other, and you can see how they are ‘all in’ when it comes to Payton and the coaching staff.

This type of chemistry and buy-in is something we have not seen in some time. They play for each other, and they are having fun. When plays don’t go their way, you see support from the players on the bench and in the huddle. This is a sign of improved chemistry, and that sort of unity could help them win tough games in the fall.

The Broncos are young, hungry, and humble. They have talent, and they’re so young that they don’t know they’re not supposed to be good yet. That’s a combination with a dangerous element – for opponents. The Broncos aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year, but they are likely to be a ‘tough out’ this season because of the belief they have in each other.

Stidham likes the chemistry this year’s team has.

“I think Sean (Payton) has been trying to lay that foundation. Last year was a big part of that. We had a lot of guys coming back from last year, so this team is just naturally a little closer. We’ve been around each other a little longer, and it’s a great group of guys. I can’t speak highly enough about this team. (It’s) a lot of fun, and everybody works hard. It’s honestly amazing to see a huge group of guys like this (where there is) no entitlement, nothing of the sort. Everyone just works hard and wants to win. Everyone is a great teammate. That’s what it’s aboutm” Stidham said.

