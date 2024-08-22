Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

ESPN experts do not have CU Buffs making a bowl game this fall

Aug 22, 2024, 11:59 AM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado State and Air Force go bowling and the Colorado Buffaloes miss out again, that’s how one ESPN expert sees the college football season going, with both who were quoted in an article projecting that Deion Sanders’ team will miss bowl season.

Maybe it shouldn’t be too surprising given the fact that the sharps in Vegas have the Buffs win total set below the six-win benchmark to go bowling, but given the perpetual hype around Coach Prime a missed bowl would be a big letdown. Colorado has only been to one bowl game in a full season over the last 16 years. Sanders is looked at as the guy who has and will keep bringing Buffaloes football back. But the glory once in Boulder was about championships rather than the lowest bowls. Still, nobody should be disputing that if Sanders can indeed get Colorado to any bowl after inheriting a one-win team he will have done a great job leading the program.

The Buffaloes were unlisted entirely by either of ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura or Mark Schlabach was as a longshot bowl team out of the Big 12. Schlabach has the Rams in the Hawai’i Bowl and Air Force in the New Mexico Bowl while Bonagura has the Falcons in the Arizona Bowl.

Of course, what two ESPN folks say before a down is played does not matter. And many in Boulder would tell you last season may have been an even bigger turnaround had Travis Hunter stayed healthy given CU suffered some close losses early on their streak before letting go of the rope and season. With a new transfer class in, many exciting players back and a schedule that doesn’t feature as many big-name opponents—maybe there should be more hope for the Buffaloes in getting to at least six wins.

Sanders once talked about making the College Football Playoff in his second season, that talk seems a little rich for just about anyone right now but a bowl, yeah that would be a really nice season no matter how long Prime remains in Boulder.

Buffs

Warren Sapp CU...

Will Petersen

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp vows to fix the bad run defense at CU

"I did see last year, before I turned the TV off, we couldn't stop the run. That won't happen with me," CU analyst Warren Sapp told the media

9 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the football in the first quarter against the O...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs go unranked in preseason AP Poll, first opponent gets high marks

The CU Buffs will not have a little number next to their name when they open their season later this month

10 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders embraces Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes after his touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter ‘he’s better than me’

Not many athletes can say they are better than Deion Sanders, but the Colorado Buffaloes coach thinks his star Travis Hunter is better

13 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN quotes NFL scouts comparing Shedeur Sanders to Joe Burrow

ESPN did a dive on where scouts believe Shedeur Sanders sits for the NFL Draft as he enters his final season with the CU Buffs

15 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs enter 2024 season with top-rated transfer class

The CU Buffs may not have had the perfect offseason but it was one of the best in college football transfer-wise according to one rating

17 days ago

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The new video board at Folsom Field looks to be nearly finished

Both AD Rick George and the school's official account shared new images this week of the Folsom Field video board construction nearly done

1 month ago

ESPN experts do not have CU Buffs making a bowl game this fall