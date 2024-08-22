ESPN experts do not have CU Buffs making a bowl game this fall

Colorado State and Air Force go bowling and the Colorado Buffaloes miss out again, that’s how one ESPN expert sees the college football season going, with both who were quoted in an article projecting that Deion Sanders’ team will miss bowl season.

Maybe it shouldn’t be too surprising given the fact that the sharps in Vegas have the Buffs win total set below the six-win benchmark to go bowling, but given the perpetual hype around Coach Prime a missed bowl would be a big letdown. Colorado has only been to one bowl game in a full season over the last 16 years. Sanders is looked at as the guy who has and will keep bringing Buffaloes football back. But the glory once in Boulder was about championships rather than the lowest bowls. Still, nobody should be disputing that if Sanders can indeed get Colorado to any bowl after inheriting a one-win team he will have done a great job leading the program.

The Buffaloes were unlisted entirely by either of ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura or Mark Schlabach was as a longshot bowl team out of the Big 12. Schlabach has the Rams in the Hawai’i Bowl and Air Force in the New Mexico Bowl while Bonagura has the Falcons in the Arizona Bowl.

Of course, what two ESPN folks say before a down is played does not matter. And many in Boulder would tell you last season may have been an even bigger turnaround had Travis Hunter stayed healthy given CU suffered some close losses early on their streak before letting go of the rope and season. With a new transfer class in, many exciting players back and a schedule that doesn’t feature as many big-name opponents—maybe there should be more hope for the Buffaloes in getting to at least six wins.

Sanders once talked about making the College Football Playoff in his second season, that talk seems a little rich for just about anyone right now but a bowl, yeah that would be a really nice season no matter how long Prime remains in Boulder.