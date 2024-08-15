Close
NUGGETS

NBA announces 2024-25 schedule for the Denver Nuggets

Aug 15, 2024, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

When the Denver Nuggets tip off their season Russell Westbrook will be playing against the franchise that made him famous, the Oklahoma City Thunder—in what will be a showdown of the West’s top two regular season teams from a season ago.

Oddsmakers have the upstart Thunder as the favorites to come out of the West this season with the Nuggets as the second-most likely. When the two meet on Oct. 24, there should be fireworks, or maybe a dentist’s chair. As the Nuggets floundered to the tune of a 1-3 record against OKC last season, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said playing their Northwest Division foes was like getting a root canal.

That’s just game one of 82. The NBA dropped the Nuggets schedule for the season on Thursday after some leaks about Christmas games and drops about NBA Cup matches have hit the public in the past few days.

The Nuggets are coming off their winningest regular season in franchise history, as a follow-up to their 2023 championship. Given their 2024 playoff run ended early, and a lot of folks blamed fatigue for trying too hard in the regular season, this could be the least anticipated regular season from a good version of the Nuggets in franchise history. Still, there is some prime-time matchups and the fact that the team has to win around 50 games to make the playoffs comfortably.

The team will be on national TV 29 times, including NBATV games, and has 15 back-to-backs—which is slightly higher than the league average of 14.9 per team. Teams will not play the day before or day after high-profile national TV games—we’re looking at you Joel Embiid.

Nuggets 2024-25 schedule

For Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and company this is their road map for staying healthy and putting themselves in a positon for a second title in three seasons.

