Miscues elsewhere on offense short-circuited the day of Jarrett Stidham

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarrett Stidham got the first crack at quarterback Sunday for the Denver Broncos, and whether it was for reasons of incumbency, performance in practice or a little of both, it gave him the first shot at getting a leg up on being the Week 1 starter.

And for a brief moment, it looked as if he had a chance to gain a sizable edge. Two quick passes to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick had the Broncos on the move, rocketing into Indianapolis Colts territory.

And then Patrick’s celebration got in the face of Indianapolis’ Jaylon Jones. Back the Broncos went — 15 yards after the infraction. A Sutton false-start infraction immediately followed. Another agains right tackle Mike McGlinchey transpired three plays later.

First-and-10 from the Indianapolis 29-yard line — well within Wil Lutz’s field-goal range — was third-and-18 from the Denver 48. A punt followed. And on the subsequent drive, the Broncos used a Colts penalty and some runs to advance into Indianapolis territory — but then a holding penalty stalled the drive, and a Stidham pass that Samaje Perine bobbled into a Kenny Moore interception ended it.

Had Perine held on, with yardage after the catch, he would have had the Broncos back at the cusp of field-goal range. Instead, the two drives led by Jarrett Stidham yielded bursts of promise but unforced errors galore — and no points.

“Yeah, honestly, I thought we moved the ball really well. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot. Mainly those first two drives with penalties and that sort of thing. But I mean, a lot of good, I thought,” Stidham said.

There is still only so much one player can do. Even a quarterback. And quite clearly, the 4-for-7, 37-yard, 1-INT stat line with a 32.1 passer rating did not tell the story for Stidham, who was crisp and decisive.

“I think Stiddy’s played awesome all training camp and played great today,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

“And, I think it proves that we’re going to be in good hands no matter who’s back there. And thankfully, it’s not my decision, and I’m just going to block for whoever it is.”

It’s possible that Bo Nix took a massive step toward being the Week 1 starter with his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. But if Stidham did fall back, it isn’t because of anything he did or didn’t do Sunday.

What he did that was within his control was effective. It just may not be enough.