TRAINING CAMP 2024

Report: Broncos make shocking move, cut possible starting safety

Aug 5, 2024, 9:23 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are making a surprise move on Monday morning, as they get ready to release safety Caden Sterns, according to NFL Network.

The 2021 fifth-round pick had a chance to start alongside Brandon Jones at safety and at the very least be the first backup behind Jones and P.J. Locke. Now Denver will move on without the former Texas Longhorn. This seemingly gives the job to Locke.

Sterns had a solid rookie season back in 2021 but has been limited by injuries since. He suffered a d a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of 2023, and began this training camp on the physically unable to perform list—but had recently rejoined the action.

Locke along with JL Skinner and Delarrin Turner-Yell will no doubt have bigger roles as the Broncos work to replace a group that had been led by Justin Simmons for so long. That veteran was cut earlier in the offseason.

More cuts are coming at Dove Valley with the Broncos having until Aug. 27 to get from 90 men to 53.

Given the report of league interest and George Paton’s past, the Broncos may actually end up trading Sterns for minor draft positioning—it’s happened a few times recently. Speaking of Paton’s past, Sterns is just another draft pick that didn’t stick in Denver.

