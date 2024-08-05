Bo Nix is looking more and more like the real deal for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are getting better each day in training camp. Competitions are ramping up as camp goes on, and you can start to see separation with over 10 days of camp done.

I like seeing the Broncos make progress. The work they put in this month will help them win more games in 2024.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo is Getting Better

After Saturday’s practice, I felt we finally saw Bo Nix separate himself in the quarterback competition with Jarrett Stidham. It wasn’t one play, and it wasn’t one moment. Instead, Nix is steadily improving on a daily basis – something you may only be able to see if you’re there every day. While Nix is getting better, Stidham is steady – but kind of the same in each practice.

Simply put, Stidham looks like a great backup quarterback and Nix looks like a future franchise quarterback. Nix is learning, and he does make mistakes, but he does not make the same mistake twice. I like the way he’s been bold as a passer, but he’s not being wild or unsafe with his decisions when he throws. Instead, Nix seems very calculated and he may in fact be toying with defenders as P.J. Locke suggested last week.

I’ve seen Nix make changes at the line of scrimmage multiple times. His pre-snap reads are on point, and there are times when he gets the Broncos into the perfect play for the defense they’re facing. Nix has no hesitation if the defense adjusts before the snap and he needs to alter things. Also, Nix changes protections when he sees the blitz coming and this has led to big plays. Again, he has had some bad days, bad throws, bad decisions, but overall Nix looks like the real deal.

We are seeing Bo Nix separating himself at #BroncosCamp but will it be enough for him to start Week 1? @CecilLammey reports pic.twitter.com/o0RYvwJN12 — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) August 4, 2024

Will Nix begin the regular season as the starter? Well, if he continues to grow and progress like he has so far in camp he should.

***

Not There Yet

There is no doubt that I am excited about the second season for WR Marvin Mims Jr. However, after several days of camp I don’t think he’ll take that big leap as a receiving weapon this season. Part of that is his development, which seems to be in need of more time, and part of that is the other players at the position standing out and making a ‘good’ problem for the Broncos.

Mims has a ton of speed, but his route-running ability needs work. That’s something he needed to improve coming out of college, but there’s only been slight improvement in this department. With his speed, Mims should be able to get open against any coverage on any route. Instead, disciplined players (like Levi Wallace or Ja’Quan McMillian) can read what he’s doing and jump the route to break up the pass.

I’d also like to see Mims improve his concentration when the ball is coming to him on underneath routes. I’ve seen him double catch passes that he should be able to snare cleanly out of the air. Mims does not have a problem with drops, but a pass that is double clutched upon arrival can be broken up or even worse – knocked into the air and intercepted. Concentration can be improved with time, so I’m willing to see what Mims can do in the future – this year and beyond.

I believe Marvin Mims could turn into an Emmanuel Sanders-like WR for the #Broncos – I'm excited about his second year, but watching him at #BroncosCamp there is more work to be done. Like E, it may take MM a few years to get going as a WR. @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 4, 2024

Mims still has the upside to be a receiving weapon in this league – perhaps even as a no.1 receiver. It’s not going to happen this year, and it may be another year or two before we see the best from him on offense.

***

Need to Know

The Broncos need some ‘out of nowhere’ players to emerge if they’re going to win more than the 5.5 games the Vegas oddsmakers have them down for this season. That’s why guys like Thomas Incoom making plays regularly is so good to see, but he’s not the only one.

Every day it seems like Dondrea Tillman and Angelo Blackson make my mental notes for good reasons. These additions may have been under the radar for Broncos fans, but they are showing up and showing out every day. Both are trending not only for the 53-man roster but also look like they could have roles for an improved Broncos defense.

Tillman was one of the best players in spring football over the last two years. He’s got length and burst to get after the quarterback – something that is evident at practice. Blackson is a big-bodied run-stuffing presence on the inside of the line. He was added as an unrestricted free agent this year and brings 128 games of experience to the Broncos. The veteran clearly knows what to expect and is rarely fooled by play design. Simply put, both are seemingly always around the ball when on the field.

With Thomas Incoom getting more coverage (for good reason, he makes plays every day at #BroncosCamp) it's time for other under-the-radar guys to get the spotlight. Put me down as impressed by Dondrea Tillman and Angelo Blackson. Interesting players to watch. @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 4, 2024

I’m expecting the Broncos defense to be much better this year. Some of that is on DC Vance Joseph, but most of that improvement will come from the players. This defense clearly has more talent than it did a year ago.

***

Yes to Doomsday

Everyone was shocked when Robert Downey Jr revealed himself to be Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic Con. It was a huge move for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one some see as made from desperation. Yes, the MCU is not what it was – although Deadpool & Wolverine got the franchise back on track in a big way this summer – but the move away from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom was just the right thing to do.

The Kang Dynasty was supposed be the next Avengers film. Well, the villain just didn’t click with audiences in movies like “Antman: Quantumania” and the actor who portrayed Kang got in trouble with the law and was fired. Not only did Kang not resonate with audiences, the MCU went off track with too many films that did not live up to the standard established in previous films. The Russo Brothers directed “Avengers: Endgame” and it went on to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time at almost $2.8 billion worldwide.

Downey returns only because the Russo brothers came back with him to direct “Avengers: Doomsday” (set for 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (set for 2027). The superstar actor was done after the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2019’s Endgame. Now, he returns as Infamous Iron Man (of Superior Iron Man) likely from another universe where Stark becomes evil. That, or he could be Victor Von Doom and not Stark at all. Either way, this was exactly the perfect news the MCU needed and most fans are incredibly excited (myself included).

I think most of us missed moments in fandom like this. This was pure joy and all of us who have been invested in this universe felt it when RDJ removed this mask. RDJ, the Russo Brothers and even McFeely back as writer…it feels like the world is healing itself. 😁 pic.twitter.com/WkinvSINaQ — 𝕀𝕟𝕗𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 𝕌𝕞𝕓𝕣𝕒 (@UmbraInfinite) July 28, 2024

Are you excited or confused by the return or Downey to the MCU? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

