The Broncos have a (good) problem at wide receiver

We’re over a week into Broncos training camp, and I believe the Broncos have a problem at the wide receiver position. Now, this is a good problem, but it’s still something that will provide complications for the front office as they (and the coaching staff) try to find the best 53.

The Broncos have a good group of wideouts. This is a good problem to have, but not everyone is going to make the team – and these decisions to trim the roster are where the headaches arise. Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes tall receivers with length, and they have quite the collection of that type of player. However, they have smaller receivers who are consistent and making some big plays on a daily basis at training camp.

Payton knows the veterans on this team – even if they’re new to the team like free agent addition Josh Reynolds. He can rely on these veterans and their experience to help lead this room of unproven talent.

“Troy Franklin, (Devaughn) Vele, that came into the program is watching Courtland (Sutton) prepare and that can be a real plus, but it can also be a negative if you don’t have that type of individual. We tend to model who we’re following, and I think he’s clearly one of our leaders and it’s really good for the younger players to see what he’s doing, what Tim (Patrick) is doing, (Josh) Reynolds. We have a few veteran receivers and it’s real good when the younger players have that kind of bar to see, relative to preparation. I think it helps a lot.” Payton said.

Sutton has been a consistent target no matter which quarterback is throwing him the ball. I think he seems much happier than he was during mandatory minicamp after the Broncos gave him some incentives on his 2024 contract. His size makes him a natural red-zone target, and if Sutton could approach the 10 touchdowns he had last season this year that would be a big benefit for the team.

Reynolds looks like he could be a free-agent steal for the Broncos. When signed earlier this year, I was concerned about Reynolds’ history of dropping passes. I’ve watched every practice this offseason that has been open to the media (OTAs, mandatory minicamp, training camp) and I have seen zero drops from Reynolds. Not only do I see him securing passes cleanly, but Reynolds has been working hard to get open against All-Pro CB Pat Surtain. That’s not an easy task, and it has been a fun competition to watch.

In addition to the work he can do on underneath routes, Reynolds (like Sutton) has great “my ball” mentality. When the ball is i the air, it’s going to him – and he will fight defenders relentlessly for the ball.

“It’s mine. Any time that ball is in the air, I always want it to be mine. It gives that confidence to the quarterback to continue to want to throw it. So that’s kind of my main objective, is giving him that kind of safety cushion to be able to (think), ‘If everything breaks down, I know I can go over here with it.’” Reynolds said.

Sutton and Reynolds should be the starters for the Broncos in two-WR sets. This gives them size on the outside, and then Marvin Mims can give them speed and big-play ability from the slot. I also believe that Mims could line up on the outside with Reynolds in the slot at times (although Payton sees Reynolds mostly as mostly an outside receiver).

So, their top-three receivers bring something different to the table – and they can be tough to defend as a trio. However, those aren’t the only receivers to make plays at training camp – and behind Sutton, Reynolds, and Mims is where things really get cramped.

Rookie wideout Troy Franklin should make the team as the Broncos invested a fourth-round pick in the Oregon prospect. He’s been as advertised with speed and route-running ability. Right now, you may consider Franklin fourth on the depth chart and I think eventually he could develop like Emmanuel Sanders did in his pro career.

Another rookie that has been impressive this offseason is seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele. A seventh-round pick, Vele reminds everyone of Tim Patrick. Even though he’s missed the last two years due to injury, Patrick is the type of player the Broncos may want to keep around for veteran depth.

Lil Jordan Humphrey is another big-bodied receiver with special teams experience, and he’s going to push for perhaps the final roster spot. If the Broncos keep six receivers, then guys like Vele, Patrick, Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Michael Bandy, David Sills, Jalen Virgil, and Phillip Dorsett will be in the mix.

If you are out at camp, you’ll see plenty of plays from a guy like Bandy. I think he’s bound for the practice squad with his quality play in camp. Depending on how many the Broncos keep at other positions, we may see them try to sneak guys like Bandy and Vele onto the practice squad.

As you can see, the Broncos have a problem at wide receiver. The problem is they’ve got some good players and not enough roster spots for everyone. The rest of camp and the preseason will tell how this shakes out.

