TRAINING CAMP 2024

Catching everything, Josh Reynolds looks like he could be a free-agent steal for Broncos

Jul 31, 2024, 9:34 PM | Updated: Aug 1, 2024, 12:35 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Josh Reynolds was there for Bo Nix during Broncos training-camp practice Wednesday. But he was also there for Zach Wilson, who ran the No. 2 offense during a practice that focused on third downs.

More and more over the last week, Reynolds has become a reliable target. And on the pass he caught from Nix to move the chains, he worked past Pat Surtain II, getting separation across the middle of the field for a connection that would have likely ended up gaining at least 25 yards when accounting for yardage after the catch.

Reynolds wrapped the day with more receptions — including another from Nix that saw him grab a missile near the sideline despite blanket coverage from Ja’Quan McMillian. concluding his work with a long catch from Wilson during the final team period. So dominant was the 7th-year wide receiver that when Sean Payton was asked about Nix’s day running the No. 1 offense, he quickly pivoted.

“The guy that jumped out was Josh Reynolds. I mean, shoot, he had three or four catches that were something else,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

It’s early, of course. But so far, the $3.5 million cap figure for Josh Reynolds looks like a bargain. And Reynolds — who ranked second among Lions wide receivers in yardage last year — looks like he could push for some new career highs.

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

After a pair of drops for the Lions during a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss, Reynolds lingered on the market in March before the Broncos signed him in the third wave of free agency. The Broncos had to be budget-conscious in March because of the league-high dead-money figure on their cap created by the release of Russell Wilson.

But Broncos pass-game coordinator John Morton — who worked with the Lions in 2022 — had first-hand experience with Reynolds and gave positive reviews.

“It was good, it was really good,” Payton said when asked what Morton shared. “He is a tough player. He has range. You saw today there were a number of 50-50 balls that he ended up with.

“We had a good, clear vision for him and I’m glad we have him.”

Payton also projects Reynolds working on the outside, which would give the Broncos two tall threats on the flanks.

“Yeah, he’s long and he’s smart, and so there’s some versatility. I see him as an outside in player — more outside than in,” Payton said. “But his length. Well, you saw it. I mean, his catch radius is just bigger.”

Payton has spoken often in recent months about how much he likes having a collection of big receivers with large wingspans. Reynolds appears to fit the description well.

Practice Notes

  • Nix was the No. 1 quarterback Wednesday, followed by Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. It marked Wilson’s first time off of the No. 3 unit since he worked with the first team on July 26.
  • Javonte Williams had another solid day on the ground, but also delivered in pass protection, allowing Nix to fire a play-action pass by successfully picking up the blitz from JL Skinner during the first team period.
  • Also delivering good work in the blocking game were tight ends Thomas Yassmin — who sprung Williams for one of his runs — and Lucas Krull, who alertly helped out against Thomas Incoom, allowing Stidham to hit Devaughn Vele for a deep pass down the left sideline.
  • Edge rusher Baron Browning showed off his speed by successfully chasing running back Jaleel McLaughlin down in backside pursuit during a rush midway through practice. But McLaughlin didn’t stay corralled; later in practice he ripped off a 20-yard run after galloping through a hole. The offensive line’s improved work in run blocking has helped McLaughlin settle in; he’s delivered multiple explosive runs in the last three days.
  • Defensive end Elijah Garcia successfully batted down a Stidham pass at the line of scrimmage during the final period of practice.
  • Sam Mustipher took a turn at No. 1 center Wednesday, one day after Alex Forsyth handled that work. Luke Wattenberg opened camp with four-straight days in the core of the offensive line. Mustipher helped Tyler Badie gallop into the open field on a shovel handoff, pulling out along with Ben Powers to deliver key blocks on that play.
  • The special-teams periods were devoted to punt coverage and punt returns.
  • After practicing three-straight days in pads, the Broncos will don shells for Thursday’s session. They are expected to go back to full pads Friday.

Play of the Day

There are plenty of good choices, but when it comes to execution and a glimpse into the near-term future, it’s hard to beat Nix hitting Reynolds on a crossing pattern past Surtain … although Nix capping a third-down period by finding a lunging Courtland Sutton for a gain of more than 20 yards to move the chains is also notable.

Quote of the Day

“Yeah … if anybody tells you, ‘No,’ they’re lying — or they’re a kicker.” — Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones, on whether he has to do different things to get his body ready now that he’s in his eighth season

Participation Report

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto saw some team-period work.
  • Safety Brandon Jones worked out on a side field as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
  • OL Nick Gargiulo worked on a side field.

Next Practice

Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. MDT.

