TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos lose backup offensive lineman to apparent leg injury

Jul 31, 2024, 11:17 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Through the first week of training camp, the Denver Broncos avoided significant injuries. On Wednesday, their luck seemed to have changed.

While the severity of the injury still isn’t known, it didn’t look good. The offensive lineman didn’t go into the Broncos training facility. Instead, he was headed for a different location.

Bailey isn’t a starter. He’s listed as the second-string right tackle on the Broncos depth chart, backing up Mike McGlinchey. But he’s an important part of the team’s rotation in the trenches.

A season ago, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for Denver. He’s a utility player, one who can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

It’s a big loss for the Broncos, as their first significant injury of the season seems to have occurred. Stay tuned to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan for the latest information

