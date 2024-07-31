Broncos lose backup offensive lineman to apparent leg injury

Through the first week of training camp, the Denver Broncos avoided significant injuries. On Wednesday, their luck seemed to have changed.

Quinn Bailey helped onto a cart. Air cast on his right leg. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 31, 2024

While the severity of the injury still isn’t known, it didn’t look good. The offensive lineman didn’t go into the Broncos training facility. Instead, he was headed for a different location.

The cart took Quinn Bailey to the ambulance that is here standing by. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 31, 2024

Bailey isn’t a starter. He’s listed as the second-string right tackle on the Broncos depth chart, backing up Mike McGlinchey. But he’s an important part of the team’s rotation in the trenches.

A season ago, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for Denver. He’s a utility player, one who can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

It’s a big loss for the Broncos, as their first significant injury of the season seems to have occurred. Stay tuned to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan for the latest information

