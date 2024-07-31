Broncos have first practice scuffle of 2024 camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the Broncos, tempers boiled over on the sixth day of practice — and the second day in pads.

Now, the anger didn’t linger. And after second-year tight end Nate Adkins and first-year linebacker Durell Nchami tussled — leading to the requisite hustling of players over to the scuffle — the Broncos went right back to work.

But there was enough to the moment to cause Broncos coach Sean Payton to specifically address the moment when he gathered the team after practice.

“Sometimes it doesn’t bother me. In that case, I think we’ll look at the film,” Payton said.”I think one player (Nchami) gets blocked pretty well and frustrated, and so, I don’t want discipline fouls, and we’ve all seen it.

“So, we talked a little bit about it afterwards, but the guys are working hard.”

And the play was a showcase for Adkins, whose block helped spring Tyler Badie loose. It was typical of the day for the offense, which rebounded from a ragged Monday of work with a series of explosive runs.

After struggling on the ground Monday, the offense flourished in the run game, starting with a 9-on-7 period that preceded the team drills. “I thought the runners did a good job as well setting up some of the runs,” Payton said.

Kickoffs look different, and so are the drills involved. The Broncos ran a kickoff-coverage drill where they focused on containing one side of the field, with kicker Wil Lutz pooching kickoffs to set up the coverage unit to work.

Following the special-teams period, the Broncos went into team repetitions. On the first snap, Quinn Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey set the tone by opening space through which Javonte Williams surged. McGlinchey flattened a defender. Two plays later, McGlinchey sprung Jaleel McLaughlin into the open field.

Lucas Krull had arguably the best catch of the day, leaping and twisting to grab a 25-yard pass from Zach Wilson during a team period. But it was a play that might have been a sack under game conditions, as rookie edge rusher Jaylon Allen got to Wilson before the pass flew. Allen, Thomas Incoom and Zach Allen were particularly active in generating pressure through the session.

There’s a reason why plenty of people looked forward to seeing rookie running back Audric Estimé in full pads, and he showed it when he blasted safety Omar Brown during a 9-on-7 repetition after galloping through a massive hole.

“We’ll see.” — Payton, when asked whether Zach Wilson would see first-team snaps in the future after working with the No. 3 offense for a third-straight practice

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers did not practice due to a death in his family.

Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson rotated in with the first team due to John Franklin-Myers’ absence. “Yes, he’s getting the reps, he’s getting the work, the experience,” Payton said. “Overall, I think he’s shown some flashes, and I’m glad we have him.” Blackson blew up a Samaje Perine carry during 9-on-7 work.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick returned to team-period work after working on a side field Monday. The Broncos continue to exercise caution with Patrick after missing the last two seasons. “Just like Jonas [Griffith], we just have to make sure that we build to where he’s at and understand it’s been a while,” Payton said.

The Broncos continue to ease Caden Sterns back into work after his recovery from a torn knee ligament. “He is not there yet, but it’s nice to see him back on the field,” Payton said. “It took a while, so we just have to be real measured and smart with his acclimation back.”

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto was held out from team-period work due to a back issue. Payton said Bonitto would “probably” return Wednesday.

Safety Brandon Jones remained sidelined due to a hamstring injury and worked on a side field. He is expected to miss at least another week.

Interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo worked out on a side field.

Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. MDT.