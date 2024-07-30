Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Zach Wilson gets skipped in rotation, raising all sorts of questions

Jul 30, 2024, 12:58 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

So the Broncos three-horse quarterback race appears to be down to just two. Or so it seems. Maybe. Kind of.

Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson have all been taking turns taking first-team reps, with each QB getting their day with the ones on a rotational basis. Based on the way things have gone through the first five practices of training camp, Tuesday would’ve been Wilson’s time at bat.

But the veteran didn’t get to run with the first team. Instead, it was Stidham who got the nod, his third time in the rotation.

That would lead one to believe that the race is down to two. Wilson is out, leaving Stidham and Nix to battle for the job.

But that’s not necessarily the case. Sean Payton was quick to shoot down that notion after practice.

“No news to announce there,” the head coach said. “I know you’re looking for it.”

Okay, so maybe it’s not official. But actions often speak louder than words. And Payton skipping Wilson’s turn in the rotation says a lot, no matter what the coach offers as an explanation.

Of course, things could change. Maybe Wilson gets to go with the ones tomorrow. Maybe he gets back into the mix next time through the rotation.

“We’ll see,” Payton said coyly, leaving the option open.

It feels like a two-person race for the Broncos starting quarterback job. It looks that way too.

It didn’t sound like it on Tuesday, but words can be deceiving. All signs pointed toward Zach Wilson being out of the mix.

