Bo Nix is being bold, while Jarrett Stidham is playing it safe

We’ve got four days done in Broncos Training Camp 2024, and I believe we’re seeing two different approaches from Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix. Yes, Zach Wilson is also (for now) in this three-headed quarterback competition. However, I believe we’ll soon see (within the week) the battle come down to just Stidham versus Nix.

Each of those guys seem to be approaching practice differently, and I’m not sure which one comes out on top. While Nix is playing with a bit more boldness as he gets up to speed in the NFL, Stidham is playing things safe – and performing more consistently so far in practice.

Stidham is the seasoned veteran who started two games last year after backing up Russell Wilson for most of the 2023 season. He automatically has a leg up in this competition because this is his second season working under head coach Sean Payton. You can tell just how comfortable Stidham is when it comes to running the offense. Not only does Stidham change the play when necessary, but he will stop the play from being ran if he doesn’t feel the guys are on the same page.

Simply put, Stidham is comfortable and he’s a leader the players love. They respond to what he has to say, and Stidham does not hesitate to let his opinions be known. Stidham is a solid veteran, and he’s most likely a backup quarterback – eventually. For now, he’s playing it safe in practice.

I don’t see Stidham take the same chances I see Nix take. Perhaps it’s the comfort level that Stidham has in this offense. Perhaps it’s the NFL experience he has entering his sixth season in the league. However, it might just be that Nix wants to take more chances and Stidham does not.

I’m not promoting either quarterback be unsafe with the football. I have seen Nix go after the defense with varying results. Yes, he can check it down and keep the chains moving. In fact, that’s a hallmark of his game but Nix is not afraid to challenge a defense vertically. We’ve seen a few big plays because of this aggressive mentality as a passer.

Stidham will avoid those tougher throws while distributing passes short and underneath. Yes, he is taking deep shots too but it seems to be less often. I’ve also seen Stidham stay away from cornerback Pat Surtain. Now, Surtain is arguably the best corner in the game so that’s a wise move. However, wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been getting open from time to time against Surtain as the primary read and Stidham won’t let it fly.

I know that’s not the case, but it seems like Nix is trying to win the job and Stidham is trying not to lose the job. Everyone can easily say that Stidham is the leader after four days, but will he be the leader by the end of this upcoming week? Payton has hinted that the rotation of quarterbacks (each passer is getting one day with the first team) could change in the next week or so.

I think that means Wilson will be out of the mix. I also think Stidham is the first quarterback up in the preseason while Nix could start the all-important second game of the preseason. No matter what, I think the competition between those two comes down to the wire. If things are close, then I’d go with Nix as he seems to be the future of the franchise. But if Stidham starts airing it out a bit more and is a tad more bold then perhaps he will continue to separate himself enough to win the starting job in Week 1.

