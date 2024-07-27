Broncos emphasize third downs; Garett Bolles wants to be ‘Bronco for life’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thanks to a two-day acclimation period, the Denver Broncos didn’t have to mess around when they went to work in front of fans for the first time this summer.

They went right to third downs Friday for the unofficial opening of training camp. And while onlookers certainly appreciated the Broncos doing some work of value — as opposed to those spectators who arrived at every third practice two years ago to watch a glorified walk-through in Nathaniel Hackett’s expiremental training camp — the players appreciated the fans, too.

“Our stadium is packed every single day; our training camp is packed every single day. They always know what’s coming on,” left tackle Garett Bolles said. “They always want to be a part of it. Without the fans, I don’t think this organization would be as special as it is.

“It’s crazy that our fans just show up every single day. It doesn’t matter what time we practice.; they’re here. They love us. They want to be a part of it.”

Wide receivers Michael Bandy and David Sills were everywhere Friday. Bandy caught 6 passes from Bonocs quarterbacks throughout the day, and was particularly effective on short and intermediate routes, accumulating yardage after the catch. Sills was able to get separation and had 3 receptions over the course of the team and seven-on-seven periods.

Zach Wilson took his turn running the No. 1 offense on Friday. Jarrett Stidham ran with the second team, while Bo Nix took the third-team repetitions.

Pressure from multiple Broncos — among them edge rusher Ronnie Perkins — allowed the defense to start off the first team period of practice with a win, forcing what would have been a sack of Zach Wilson under game conditions.

The first-team defensive line generated consistent pressure and blew up multiple run plays. John Franklin-Myers was notable during the second team period, with penetration that stuffed a potential Javonte Williams run.

Williams did have a breakaway moment, earning the loudest cheer off the day by taking a handoff from Jarrett Stidham, making a sharp cut and bursting through a hole for a lengthy gain. This was similar to a long run that he delivered on Wednesday, one of the handful of pickups that illustrated the impact of his recent weight loss.

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom recorded a pressure. It marked the third-consecutive day he was able to affect a quarterback prior to his throw.

During the final period of practice, defensive end Elijah Garcia led a wave of pressure on Bo Nix that forced an errant throw which Reese Taylor nearly intercepted.

Tremon Smith and Riley Moss collaborated on the best special-teams play of the morning. Punter Trenton Gill launched a punt that hit inside the 5-yard line — hang time, 4.51 seconds — and Smith kept the ball from bouncing into the end zone, allowing Moss to down it.

During that second punt period Friday, Gill and Riley Dixon split the repetitions. Gill had the lowest hang time (4.03 seconds) but also the highest (5.30).

Country-music star Kenny Chesney attended practice. He will perform at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

Wilson’s work running the first team was rough around the edges, and he found himself under consistent pressure. In the pocket, he continues to find difficult. But beyond-structure work allows him to show off the arm strength and athleticism that helped make him a No. 2 overall pick.

During the first team period, Wilson found himself under pressure from Zach Allen. Wilson stepped left and away from the rush, and although he was off-balance, located Josh Reynolds on the left flank to move the chains.

“This team counts on me, so any time that we have voluntary or team meetings or whatever it is, I’m going to be the first one there. I love this city and I love this organization. I want to play my whole career here. The front office knows that. They know I want to be a Bronco for life.” — Garett Bolles

Safety Brandon Jones left practice with what Payton called a “tweaked” hamstring. “We’ll evaluate and see where he’s at,” Payton said. “We’ll get a follow up and see how significant it is.” With Jones injured, Devon Key saw more work.

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto worked out on a side field. Payton expects the 2022 second-round pick to practice Saturday.

Center Luke Wattenberg worked for a third-consecutive day with the No. 1 offensive line. Wattenberg rotated at center with Alex Forsyth and Sam Mustipher.

OL Nick Gargiulo returned to practice after sitting out Thursday’s acclimation session.

Saturday, July 26 at 10 a.m. MDT.