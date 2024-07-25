The QB rotation says Zach Wilson gets No. 1 reps Friday … but Sean Payton wouldn’t tip his hand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If Sean Payton sticks with a three-day rotation with the quarterbacks, Zach Wilson would get his turn to run the No. 1 offense Friday — on the first day that fans can gather on the west berm by the practice fields.

But Payton would not commit to sharing whether Wilson would get that nod.

Wilson was the only one of the Broncos’ three quarterbacks to not receive first-team snaps during the mandatory minicamp last month. With Payton canceling the final practice day June 13, there were just two days to divvy up, with Jarrett Stidham getting one and rookie Bo Nix landing the other.

Stidham got the first-team repetitions Wednesday, with Nix handling them Thursday.

“We’ll keep you filled in on how we do that day by day,” Payton said.

THE OFFSEASON WAS A MIXED BAG FOR ZACH WILSON

Zach Wilson struggled at times during OTAs and minicamp, and appeared to lag compared with the other two quarterbacks in terms of consistency and accuracy during the five practices that were open to media observation in May and June.

And for the two days to kick off training camp, Stidham continues to appear the steadiest of the group, with Nix having some nice throws but also some rough moments in the first two days of camp. Wilson looks best when he is able to get the ball out quickly.

“You know, there’s a calming element when you watch them. And I think all three of them know this system now, know it well enough,” Payton said. “Obviously, they’re getting more and more reps.If they didn’t get a rep on a certain play in the spring, they might have had two reps of it already here.

Stidham is the only one of the trio not learning a new scheme. But Wilson also has nearly two full seasons worth of starts — 33 games, to be exact — during his three years with the New York Jets after being the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.

But when asked about how Wilson’s starting experience manifests itself compared with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham — with a combined four NFL starts, all for Stidham — Payton had to ponder before he could respond.

After a lengthy pause, Payton focused on Wilson’s demeanor.

I asked Sean Payton about the ways in which Zach Wilson’s starting experience in the NFL manifests here in Denver compared with the Broncos’ other two QBs (combined 4 starts). “Um,” Payton said, followed by a 5.6-second pause before he shared his reply. pic.twitter.com/Ml8wBMHoR0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 25, 2024

“I think we’ll be able to see that a little bit clearer in the games, but — look, he’s learning a new offense just like Bo is,” Payton said. “But there’s a calming presence to seeing him.

“In other words, I think that experience, I think you begin to appreciate what’s most important maybe sometimes, and not worry about some of the things that aren’t as important that takes place. And so, less wasted energy, maybe. But those would be a few things.”

Will Payton give him the chance to take a step leading the first team Friday?

“I said I’d fill you in tomorrow,” Payton replied when asked later in the press conference.

Countered a reporter: “We’ll see before you fill us in.”

Payton replied, “Yeah, but I’ll fill you in when you see.”

Funny exchange between Payton & @EricGoodman: Goodman: “In theory, it's Wilson's turn to play with the (first team on Friday) –“ Payton: “Yeah, & I said I'd fill you in tomorrow.” Goodman: “We'll see before you fill us in.” Payton: “Yeah, but I'll fill you in when you see.” pic.twitter.com/yesGCf1Pu5 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 25, 2024