Germán Márquez headed to injured list after just one start in comeback

For Germán Márquez, the return didn’t last long.

The Colorado Rockies placed Márquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation after just one start following his July 14 return to the rotation following Tommy John surgery last year.

“When we came back from the break and got together on Thursday (July 18) for our workout, through that Friday and Saturday, Germán’s arm just didn’t bounce back from the start in New York,” Rockies manager Bud Black told Denver-area media in the dugout before Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

“… He was concerned with how he felt and he was tentative in his side session on Saturday.”

The July 14 start was the first for Márquez in nearly 15 months. Ty Blach is expected to make take Márquez’s turn in the rotation Tuesday against Boston.

Black told media that Márquez will resume throwing in a few days.

Márquez went four innings in his July 14 start at Citi Field against the New York Mets. He emerged with no decision, yielding 3 earned runs, 5 hits and 4 walks.

Colorado recalled pitcher Noah Davis from Albuquerque to take his spot. Davis had a 7.20 ERA and a 1.840 WHIP over 6 starts last year, with two other relief appearances. He made a single relief appearance for the Rockies in the second game of a home doubleheader against Seattle on April 21, allowing 3 earned runs and 5 hits over 3 innings of work.

Davis has a 5.86 ERA and a 1.646 WHIP over 13 appearances — including 8 starts — at Albuquerque this season.