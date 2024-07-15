Bo Nix has a superpower that will get him on the field quickly

The Denver Broncos will resume work this week. Before you know it, Broncos Park powered by CommonSpirit will be full of Broncos fans watching training camp.

I like the last bit of time off. Things are about to get hectic, and I’m here for it.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Camp Stiddy

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham hosted several teammates at Southern Methodist University for what we in the Denver media have dubbed “Camp Stiddy” this past week. It’s become a common practice for quarterbacks to hold offseason workouts for their teammates. This is a great way to bond and build chemistry – not just on the practice field, but by hanging out and having dinners, as well.

As we say on “Orange and Blue Today,” all roads lead to Bo Nix. However, Stidham is the incumbent as he started the final two games last year. Had he looked better in those contests, then perhaps the conversation would have been different – and maybe even the first round of the draft. Instead of rolling with Stidham to see how he looks in his second season under HC Sean Payton, the Broncos selected Nix as their potential franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

We won’t know who is leading the quarterback race until one key element is added into camp – pressure. Stidham has looked steady during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Nix has looked good, but there have been some mistakes as he gets used to the speed of the NFL. Pressure from an opponent, as quarterbacks cannot be sacked in practice, will be the true tell. When the preseason gets here, Stidham will need to look steady under duress. I’m fully expecting Nix to look calm under pressure because that’s one of the hallmarks of his game.

Sean Payton needs to take the long view, avoiding the temptation to start Jarrett Stidham | by @PetersenWill https://t.co/ZYkKRVTC7q — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) July 11, 2024

I’m not going to lose my mind if Nix doesn’t start Week 1. However, I will be unhappy if he doesn’t get at least 12 games of starting experience this year. Remember, 2024 Nix leads to better play in 2025 – when the team could make a postseason run.

***

Win in Preparation

How can Nix emerge as the starter sooner rather than later? It’s not just about Stidham playing better under duress. Nix can become the team’s starter because of his knowledge of the game. He’s a film junkie who can’t get enough of the studying process that is a must if you want to make it in the NFL.

Scouts who I regularly talk to said Nix was not only a top-15 pick for two years, but he also has a “super computer” for a brain. This processing ability means he understands what the defense is doing before the snap. This is key to his success. It’s not all about reading the defense as you drop back to pass – it’s knowing how to set up the defense with your eyes as you drop back. You can do that by knowing what leverage corners have and what the defensive look is going to be.

Nix wins because he prepares well. I’m sure he and Payton are going to spend countless hours pouring over game film. Nix will know what tendencies are with the more experience he gets. Payton will learn more about what Nix can and can’t do as a rookie, and he can craft his offense to fit where the rookie’s development is at.

Jordan Palmer on what to expect from #Broncos QB Bo Nix https://t.co/tkibHjAvPv — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 14, 2024

I look forward to seeing what Payton does with Nix this year. Payton can craft an offense to get players open, and Nix is like another coach on the field. He will know and understand what Payton wants him to do. This combination could be something special.

***

Rookies Report

Coming up in a few days, the Broncos rookies will report to camp. The Broncos are going to be young, but this roster does have talent. The players are unproven, so it leads some to think they’re not that talented. Nothing could be further from the truth. There is talent here, it’s just mostly young players – and it you don’t know the draft then perhaps these players will surprise you.

I like most of this rookie class, but Audric Estime might be my favorite not named Nix. The fifth-round pick from Notre Dame is one of the most powerful runners to come into the NFL – not just this year but at least for the last 20 years. Watch any film on Estime, and you will see a player who wastes little motion as a runner. You’ll also see a guy who is tough to bring down, prompting some to make a comparison that is near and dear to me.

Could Estime be the new C.J. Anderson? Some of Anderson’s former teammates think so. Anderson was a powerful runner, like Estime, but what made him special was the fact he knew the offense as good as Peyton Manning (and even Manning has said as much). For Estime to be like Anderson – more than just a power runner – he will need to know what defenses are throwing at him and how to pick up the blitz. Estime will earn a larger role – perhaps even larger than some think – when he proves himself in pass protection.

The Denver Broncos new Running Back, Audric Estime 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/xlxTO520oo — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) April 27, 2024

How many starters can emerge from this rookie class? How quickly can those guys win their respective jobs atop the depth chart? As Gary Kubiak would say, “We’re fixing to find out.”

***

Red Hulk is Here!

I have always loved the Marvel Comics character Captain America. The first comic book I ever bought was Captain America 221 which featured The Falcon. I have always loved The Falcon as a comic book character. So, when The Falcon was introduced in “Captain America: Civil War” back in 2016 I was elated.

Now that Steve Rogers moved on in “Avengers: Endgame” I’m not sure what to think of The Falcon as Captain America. Anthony Mackie does a great job of playing the role, but his performance as the new Captain America is not hitting with fans the way Chris Evans played Rogers. However, I am excited about seeing the new trailer for Mackie as Sam Wilson (Captain America) in “Captain America: Brave New World.” Now, we get to see Harrison Ford play General Ross who happens to transform into another fan favorite character from the comics – The Red Hulk.

I thought the trailer was generic, but it did end with a great scene of Ford as the Red Hulk catching Captain America’s shield and throwing it into the ground. This was a moment I was not expecting, although I knew the Red Hulk would make an appearance in this film. Marvel needs a hit – not just the mega hit that Deadpool & Wolverine should be. Will this new Captain America be able to live up to the MCU’s former standard?

First look at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld 🔴 pic.twitter.com/9omEnODEj5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 12, 2024

What did you think of the trailer? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

