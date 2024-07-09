Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sutton at Stidham-led workouts with Broncos QBs, other teammates

Jul 9, 2024, 10:27 AM

BY DENVERSPORTS.COM


Denver Sports

Courtland Sutton sat out all of Denver Broncos organized team activities, only joining the team for mandatory minicamp last month as he sought a reworked contract.

But that didn’t keep him from joining his teammates for the Jarrett Stidham-organized off-site workouts taking place this week. According to a report from KUSA Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, Sutton joined fellow Broncos wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends for sessions taking place at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Such sessions are nothing new. Broncos quarterbacks have organized them since Peyton Manning was around a dozen years ago.

And even without coaches around, there is plenty to be done in terms of mastering the scheme.

“We talk about things in the meeting room that sometimes may not be able to get voiced out on the practice field at times, so it’s (good to be) able to slow down a little bit, talk about certain things and build that continuity,” Stidham told DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason in June.

Mason and Cecil Lammey discussed the workouts on Orange and Blue Today last month.

YouTube video

 

Broncos

Broncos DE Zach Allen...

Andrew Mason

‘We weren’t up to standard’ … Can Broncos defensive line change that in 2024?

The Broncos had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL ... which led to an offseason of change that players like Zach Allen embraced.

1 hour ago

Josey Jewell...

Andrew Mason

For Broncos LBs, what will life after Josey Jewell look like?

Josey Jewell is now in Carolina, and for the Broncos, figuring out his replacement is one of the top priorities of training camp.

20 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Unlike last year’s first-round QBs, Nix won’t struggle as a rookie

When it comes to throwing accurate passes, the Broncos first-round quarterback has a leg up on the top two picks of last year's draft

1 day ago

P.J. Locke...

Andrew Mason

Can P.J. Locke assume leadership mantle from Justin Simmons?

Much is being asked of P.J. Locke -- not only as a player on the field, but as a leader in the wake of the release of Justin Simmons.

2 days ago

Riley Moss...

Andrew Mason

Is Riley Moss ready to make the leap to No. 2 cornerback for the Broncos?

Riley Moss is at the epicenter of a competition to be the Broncos No. 2 cornerback -- a battle that could be among the most intense of training camp..

5 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Andrew Mason

In offseason, Vance Joseph simplified Broncos defense even more

Vance Joseph got results when he simplified his defense last year -- and this offseason, he made it even simpler.

7 days ago

Sutton at Stidham-led workouts with Broncos QBs, other teammates