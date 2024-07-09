Sutton at Stidham-led workouts with Broncos QBs, other teammates

Courtland Sutton sat out all of Denver Broncos organized team activities, only joining the team for mandatory minicamp last month as he sought a reworked contract.

But that didn’t keep him from joining his teammates for the Jarrett Stidham-organized off-site workouts taking place this week. According to a report from KUSA Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, Sutton joined fellow Broncos wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends for sessions taking place at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Such sessions are nothing new. Broncos quarterbacks have organized them since Peyton Manning was around a dozen years ago.

And even without coaches around, there is plenty to be done in terms of mastering the scheme.

“We talk about things in the meeting room that sometimes may not be able to get voiced out on the practice field at times, so it’s (good to be) able to slow down a little bit, talk about certain things and build that continuity,” Stidham told DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason in June.

Mason and Cecil Lammey discussed the workouts on Orange and Blue Today last month.