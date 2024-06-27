Is KCP too expensive for the Nuggets?
Jun 27, 2024, 12:42 PM
Are the Nuggets scared of the Super-Tax? Or is it best to let KCP go? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss Calvin Booth’s comments and the newest Denver Nugget!
Jun 27, 2024, 12:42 PM
Are the Nuggets scared of the Super-Tax? Or is it best to let KCP go? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss Calvin Booth’s comments and the newest Denver Nugget!
What position do the Nuggets need to target in the NBA Draft to help Jokic? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss a name the Nuggets should draft plus if any of the trade deals for MPJ are a good fit for Denver.
1 day ago
The salty Broncos shouldn’t be saving receipts.. join Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt in a laughter-filled episode discussing if the Broncos have to do this season to "use receipts"
2 days ago
Would you trade Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, a 2025 + 2026 2nd RD pick for 49ers Brandon Aiyuk?
10 days ago
What does Bo Nix need to do at Broncos minicamp to be QB1? Join Rachel Vigil and Andrew Mason to dive into the three biggest question marks at Broncos Park!
15 days ago
James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil to defend his stance on “In Sean We Trust” is a misguided mantra. Agree or disagree?
24 days ago
Rachel Vigil answers viewers' comments and Andrew Mason joins the show to talk about QBs at OTAs and Javonte Williams.
29 days ago