Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Is KCP too expensive for the Nuggets?

Jun 27, 2024, 12:42 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Are the Nuggets scared of the Super-Tax? Or is it best to let KCP go? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss Calvin Booth’s comments and the newest Denver Nugget!

Coffee Break

Nikola Jokic, MPJ...

Rachel Vigil

One name the Nuggets should target in the NBA Draft

What position do the Nuggets need to target in the NBA Draft to help Jokic? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss a name the Nuggets should draft plus if any of the trade deals for MPJ are a good fit for Denver.

1 day ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Can the Broncos prove the “haters wrong”?

The salty Broncos shouldn’t be saving receipts.. join Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt in a laughter-filled episode discussing if the Broncos have to do this season to "use receipts"

2 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

Courtland Sutton, a 25/26 2nd RD pick for Brandon Aiyuk?

Would you trade Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, a 2025 + 2026 2nd RD pick for 49ers Brandon Aiyuk?

10 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Rachel Vigil

What does Bo Nix need to do at Broncos minicamp to be QB1?

What does Bo Nix need to do at Broncos minicamp to be QB1? Join Rachel Vigil and Andrew Mason to dive into the three biggest question marks at Broncos Park!

15 days ago

Broncos Sean Payton and Jarrett Stidham...

Rachel Vigil

Why is there so much trust in Sean Payton?

James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil to defend his stance on “In Sean We Trust” is a misguided mantra. Agree or disagree?

24 days ago

UCHealth Training Center...

Rachel Vigil

Thoughts Broncos announce new name for training facility

Rachel Vigil answers viewers' comments and Andrew Mason joins the show to talk about QBs at OTAs and Javonte Williams.

29 days ago

Is KCP too expensive for the Nuggets?