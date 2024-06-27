CU Buffs offense ranked top-10 in the country… by a video game

The CU Buffs offense has two household names entering the 2024 season, and a lot of other very good players as well.

But QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter get most of the headlines.

Both could be high first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders to play the most important position in sports and Hunter as either a wide receiver or cornerback. Maybe a little bit of both.

And those two guys, along with other solid pieces, earned the Buffs a spot in the EA Sports College Football 25 top-10 offenses. The order was announced on Thursday morning, with CU coming in at No. 8 and an 89/100 overall ranking.

We’re baaaaack! What do you think of the #CFB25 highest rated offenses? Top 25 | 🔗 : https://t.co/QJRUvTib0f pic.twitter.com/qZ7a0n08dB — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 27, 2024

Being on a list of offenses that includes Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Missouri and Clemson is some pretty elite company.

Sanders is arguably the best quarterback in the country and Hunter is an unbelievable playmaker, so it makes sense. Still, many fans on social media were upset, but this is the Coach Prime effect. Deion Sanders has risen the profile of Colorado football significantly, and continues to see attention like this brought on the program.

Jordan Seaton was signed as the nation’s No. 1 recruit to play left tackle, clearly helping this ranking. Jimmy Horn Jr. is a nice returning wide receiver, as well as stud transfers LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. Dallan Hayden, who had some good moments at Ohio State, should start at running back.

Overall, it’s cool to see the Buffs grouped with the top teams in college football. Then again, this is just a video game, and they’ve got to go prove it on the field.

(Update 11:19 a.m.) –

Colorado’s defense cracked the top-20 in the game, implying the team should be solid on both sides of the football this season. If they live up to the expectations.

NEW: EA Sports College Football 25 Defensive Power Rankings👀 Do you agree? ⬇️https://t.co/fXdSqLqFlV pic.twitter.com/xGAtKOT1ED — On3 (@On3sports) June 27, 2024