Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

American tennis star wears Nuggets player’s jersey at Wimbledon

Jun 25, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Two Denver Nuggets fans were hanging out Tuesday, it just so happens they are the current No. 2 and No. 30th men’s tennis players in the world and they were laughing on the hallowed grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club ahead of Wimbledon.

Ahead of the tournament starting this weekend, Frances Tiafoe and Novak Djokovic were milling about Tuesday and the American men’s tennis star was wearing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s jersey, again! Tiafoe rocked a KCP uni last year during his U.S. Open run and the tennis standout seems to be a fan of the Nuggets shooting guard.

Tiafoe, 26, has reached No. 10 in the world and is known for his 2019 quarterfinal appearance in the Australian Open. But he really caught the sports world by storm in 2022 with an awesome performance at the US Open in Flushing Meadows in New York City. In that event, Tiafoe beat 14th seed Diego Schwartzman in the third round and then got the biggest win by an American tennis player in years with his fourth-round match. Tiafoe knocked off No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal to reach the quarterfinals, the first American to beat the great Nadal in a Grand Slam tournament since 2005. Then Tiafoe took down No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev, becoming the first American man to reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows since 2006. His run came to an end against current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz who beat him in a hard-fought five-set classic that lasted over four hours.

Along for that ride, last year was Caldwell-Pope’ who watched the match against Rublev with now Suns All-Star and former Washington teammate Bradley Beal. Tiafoe is from the DMV area and also has a connection with fellow local athlete Kevin Durant, who is also now on the Suns.

Tiafoe congratulated KCP on social media after the Nuggets won the title in 2023. He also referenced how honored he was that KCP wanted to see him play, saying in the past, “I was a kid who had an opportunity and dreamed massively big. Shouldn’t be doing any of these things, honestly. [I was] sneaking into this event, telling my parents I was going to be a pro at a super young age, against all odds, wearing hand-me-down clothes, holes in my shoes, cargo shorts. Guys like KD and [Kentavious] Caldwell-Pope and Gaff [Daniel Gafford] want to come see me play.”

KCP showed up again at the five-setter with Alcaraz. We don’t yet know Tiafoe’s path for this year’s Wimbledon but it could include Djokovic, who just dropped off the world No. 1 ranking after becoming the oldest to ever claim that title. The 37-year-old played some marathons in getting to the French Open semifinal but had to drop out due to an injury.

Djokovic hung out with the Nuggets in Los Angeles during his stint at Indian Wells earlier this spring. The Serbian is a friend of Nikola Jokic and the two took pictures with a bunch of Nuggets teammates and staff.

Tiafoe has struggled in 2024, with just a 13-14 record in his singles matches. While KCP has a few massive decisions ahead of him in the coming weeks, you know he’ll be spending his free time supporting a tennis star who supports him.

Nuggets

Shaquille O' Neal (L) and Rocky, the Mascot of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

You could be the next Rocky, Nugget looking for next SuperMascot

The Nuggets may be in their glory years, but while the actual basketball has been steady the mascot situation has recently become Rocky

4 minutes ago

Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks attempts to steal the ball from Vlatko Cancar #31 of the...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets decline option on Vlatko Cancar but he should be back

The Denver Nuggets are in the first real stage of their set of moves this summer, and to lead it off the team had a strange scenario

23 hours ago

Reggie Jackson...

Will Petersen

Report: Reggie Jackson makes his decision on future with Nuggets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Reggie Jackson picked up his $5.25 million player option on Monday to stay with the Nuggets

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic Stan Kroenke Adam Silver Nuggets...

Will Petersen

More people watched the Nuggets win the NBA title than the Celtics

Any narrative that a "small market" team like the Nuggets couldn't draw viewers got shot down after seeing the Celtics / Mavericks ratings

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets hugs Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic hangs out with two NBAers who could help Nuggets

Nikola Jokic spent time the last several days with two different Serbian NBA players who could be options for the Denver Nuggets to add

5 days ago

DaRon Holmes II...

Jake Shapiro

The Nuggets seem to be zeroing in on an NBA Draft target

The NBA offseason is about to heat up and the Denver Nuggets real work this summer begins in just the blink of an eye

5 days ago

American tennis star wears Nuggets player’s jersey at Wimbledon