A Boulder institution rolls out a burger to woo QB recruit

Jun 21, 2024, 11:55 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

This season, the Buffs have an elite quarterback. Shedeur Sanders, projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is entrenched as Colorado’s starter for ’24.

But there is a question about who will replace him when he starts playing on Sundays. Deion Sanders needs to find someone to to replace his son as his team’s signal caller.

The player who could be filling that role will be in Boulder this weekend. Julian “Juju” Lewis will be making his third trip to the CU campus. The five-star recruit from Carrollton High School (Georgia) would be a big fish to land for Coach Prime and his staff.

But it’s not just the players and coaches who will be trying to woo the QB of the future. Others are chipping in too.

The Sink, a Boulder institution since 1923, is rolling out a new burger in honor of Lewis. The restaurant on The Hill announced the news today.

This is just the latest sign that program has been rejuvenated. This is the type of thing that happens in college football Meccas like Tuscaloosa, Columbus, Lincoln and Baton Rouge, but typically doesn’t happen in Boulder. But it does now.

