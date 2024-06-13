Close
Peyton Manning surprised Tom Brady at his Patriots HOF induction

Jun 13, 2024, 12:07 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Two all-time great quarterbacks in Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were together again on Wednesday night.

The New England Patriots inducted Brady into their Hall of Fame in front of a packed house at Gillette Stadium, and Manning showed up to surprise him.

Brady definitely didn’t know Manning was going to be there, and here’s the moment veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico brought out No. 18.

Manning helped steal the show in a night that also featured legends like Bill Belichick, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Manning told a great story about working out with Brady in 2009, when their rivalry was more intense than ever. They threw at a local high school in Tennessee, but took the receiver’s phones because they didn’t want NFL fans to know they actually liked each other.

Manning went on to joke the crowd in New England liked him because he could never win in Foxborough. Manning finished 2-9 on the road against Brady in his career.

But when he joined the Broncos, Manning got the best of Brady in two AFC Championships, both in Denver, that led the team to two Super Bowls. They lost to Seattle in the first one, but of course beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50. It was Manning’s last ever game in the NFL.

The friendship between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady has become more public over the years, especially once Manning called it a career. Brady attended Manning’s ceremony to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning roasted Brady earlier this year.

Overall, this was a cool moment between two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. They’re both competitors, but they’re also buddies and really good guys.

