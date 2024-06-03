Brandon McManus cut by Commanders after sexual-assault allegations

The tenure of Brandon McManus with the Washington Commanders didn’t last long.

Sunday, the Commanders announced that they cut the former Denver Broncos kicker not even three months after signing him to a 1-year contract that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The Commanders’ decision comes in the wake of a civil suit filed against McManus alleging sexual assault committed during a Jacksonville Jaguars team flight to London last year. The two plaintiffs allege that McManus “grinded” on them during the flight.

As detailed in the lawsuit — filed in Duval County, Fla.:

“As a result of Plaintiffs’ first and last flight with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Plaintiffs have experienced severe mental anguish and career disruption. Specifically, Plaintiffs have experienced extreme feelings of anxiety and suspicion when engaging with male clients in their job duties. Plaintiffs have been removed from the ‘core crew’ that staffs Jaguars flights, something both Plaintiffs worked hard to achieve.”

The Jaguars were also named in the lawsuit, as the two plaintiffs — who were flight attendants on the plane — allege the following of the team:

Failure “to properly train [Brandon] McManus about inappropriate sexual contact

with flight staff.”

Failure "to adequately supervise Defendant McManus's conduct with flight staff."

Failure “to create and implement policies and procedures for hiring, training,

supervising, and retaining qualified employees.”

Failure "to adopt policies and procedures for protecting flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees."

misconduct by its employees.”

Failure "to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."

Failure “to enforce a zero-tolerance policy related to inappropriate behavior.”

McManus handled kicking chores for the Broncos for nine seasons before the team cut him in May 2023. The Jaguars quickly signed McManus, but did not bring him back after the 2023 season, leading to Washington adding him after the free-agent signing period opened in March.

Washington does not have a kicker on its roster.