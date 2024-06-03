Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL

Brandon McManus cut by Commanders after sexual-assault allegations

Jun 2, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The tenure of Brandon McManus with the Washington Commanders didn’t last long.

Sunday, the Commanders announced that they cut the former Denver Broncos kicker not even three months after signing him to a 1-year contract that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The Commanders’ decision comes in the wake of a civil suit filed against McManus alleging sexual assault committed during a Jacksonville Jaguars team flight to London last year. The two plaintiffs allege that McManus “grinded” on them during the flight.

As detailed in the lawsuit — filed in Duval County, Fla.:

“As a result of Plaintiffs’ first and last flight with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Plaintiffs have experienced severe mental anguish and career disruption. Specifically, Plaintiffs have experienced extreme feelings of anxiety and suspicion when engaging with male clients in their job duties. Plaintiffs have been removed from the ‘core crew’ that staffs Jaguars flights, something both Plaintiffs worked hard to achieve.”

The Jaguars were also named in the lawsuit, as the two plaintiffs — who were flight attendants on the plane — allege the following of the team:

  • Failure “to properly train [Brandon] McManus about inappropriate sexual contact
    with flight staff.”
  • Failure “to adequately supervise Defendant McManus’s conduct with flight staff.”
  • Failure “to create and implement policies and procedures for hiring, training,
    supervising, and retaining qualified employees.”
  • Failure “to adopt policies and procedures for protecting flight staff from sexual
    misconduct by its employees.”
  • Failure “to create a safe environment for staff serving the team.”
  • Failure “to enforce a zero-tolerance policy related to inappropriate behavior.”

McManus handled kicking chores for the Broncos for nine seasons before the team cut him in May 2023. The Jaguars quickly signed McManus, but did not bring him back after the 2023 season, leading to Washington adding him after the free-agent signing period opened in March.

Washington does not have a kicker on its roster.

NFL

Riley Odoms...

Andrew Mason

Riley Odoms, ‘The Judge,’ should have been in Ring of Fame ages ago

Riley Odoms had to wait over 40 years after his retirement for the call he got Thursday -- and he should have received it long ago.

1 day ago

attempted tackle by Nik Bonitto #42 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

PFF grades the Broncos as the worst roster in the NFL

Despite taking a step forward in Sean Payton's first year many expect the Broncos to go back in 2024 and PFF is just the latest to join in

2 days ago

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QB...

Andrew Mason

Don’t make too much of the Broncos QB rotation

Sean Payton has used Bo Nix at quarterback during both of the Broncos OTAs seen by media. But that's not intentional.

3 days ago

Broncos center Alex Forsyth...

Andrew Mason

QB isn’t the only position the Broncos are rotating

The Broncos are mixing it up at position other than QB during OTAs, rotating their centers -- including Alex Forsyth -- during offseason work.

3 days ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Broncos rookie RB Audric Estimé undergoes knee procedure

Fifth-round pick Audric Estimé underwent a recent knee scope and will miss the remainder of OTAs, but should be back by training camp.

3 days ago

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg #77 and defensive back Steve Foley #43 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Two old school Broncos elected to team’s Ring of Fame

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that they are adding two more legends to the team's Ring of Fame

3 days ago

Brandon McManus cut by Commanders after sexual-assault allegations