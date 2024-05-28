Bo Nix’s attempt at painting a Broncos logo now featured on shirts

Bo Nix was one of many NFL rookies that were tasked with painting their new team’s logo and now those attempts are being sold by Homage on tee shirts.

Nix, a Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Oregon Ducks was taken with no. 12 pick in the draft by the Denver Broncos. The Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

It’s widely expected that at some point this fall Nix will become the Broncos starting quarterback. The five-year starter in college is 24 years old and Broncos Country hopes he is the answer to the problems the team has had at the position since Peyton Manning retired. Like Manning had with his father, Nix’s dad Patrick played quarterback at a high level, playing for a perfect Auburn Tigers team in 1993. Manning did have a message for Nix recently but maybe he should’ve advised him on painting techniques as well.

Nix’s attempt at capturing the Broncos logo certainly was something!

NFL Rookies trying to paint their new team's logo is too much 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ptenK597qi — NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2024

Homage says in its listing for the shirt, “In 2024, the NFL asked its incoming rookies to paint their new team logos from memory. Pay homage to the NFL’s freshmen class with this fashionable logo design by the Denver Broncos’s Bo Nix.”

Jermaine Burton of the Bengals and Laiatu Latu of the Colts and Dallas Turner of the Vikings painted the most accurate of the paintings with Rome Odunze of the Bear, Ja’Tavion Sanders of the Panthers and Jalen McMillan of the Buccaneers drawing the funniest attempts. Nix was closer to funny than accurate but it’s nice to see the new quarter of the Broncos showing some personality.