With Greg Dulcich still sidelined, Lucas Krull has an opportunity

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Lucas Krull found himself with an opportunity this week.

Greg Dulcich, who still remains a great hope of the Denver Broncos’ tight end room, was not available for practice, instead working out on a side field. And while Sean Payton expects the third-year UCLA product to be ready at some point during OTAs and minicamp over the next three weeks, it remains yet another hurdle for the oft-injured Dulcich.

“He’s close. He’s had all the work done,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We’re encouraged. I think you’ll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart.”

It wasn’t just hamstring problems for Dulcich last season, but a foot injury he suffered upon his return to practice last December after missing 11 of the Broncos’ first 13 games.

“His rehab has gone well,” Payton said. “It’s not going to be (that) we don’t see him until training camp.”

But for now … enter Lucas Krull.

KRULL CAUGHT THE ATTENTION OF SEAN PAYTON

Making a handful of receptions Thursday, Krull was perhaps the most consistent aspect of the Broncos’ offense as it cycled through quarterbacks Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Sean Payton noted.

At one point, Payton had a brief on-field chat with Krull.

“I said, ‘If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who [No.] 85 was,'” Payton shared.

“‘Someday soon, they’re going to know who 85 is.’ He’s looking sharp.”

The Broncos understand and accept Greg Dulcich’s injury history. And they wouldn’t have largely stood pat at tight end if they didn’t have confidence in Lucas Krull, who stood out Thursday.pic.twitter.com/lytigh72zp — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 24, 2024

There were glimpses of this last year for Krull, of course. He caught a touchdown pass against New England. He was a leaping Jack Jones pass breakup away from a 43-yard touchdown catch from Jarrett Stidham in last season’s season finale.

And despite the lengthy history of Greg Dulcich, the Broncos didn’t import a big-ticket free agent on a tight end. Nor did they use a draft pick on the position. They effectively stood pat, re-signing Adam Trautman while releasing Chris Manhertz.

There’s a path to playing time for Krull, who got his first taste of the NFL as an undrafted rookie on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2022 before joining the Broncos’ practice squad at the start of the 2023 regular season.

“I think this journey is just beginning for me,” Krull said in January.

It appeared to take another step forward this week.