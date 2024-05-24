Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

With Greg Dulcich still sidelined, Lucas Krull has an opportunity

May 23, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:10 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Lucas Krull found himself with an opportunity this week.

Greg Dulcich, who still remains a great hope of the Denver Broncos’ tight end room, was not available for practice, instead working out on a side field. And while Sean Payton expects the third-year UCLA product to be ready at some point during OTAs and minicamp over the next three weeks, it remains yet another hurdle for the oft-injured Dulcich.

“He’s close. He’s had all the work done,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We’re encouraged. I think you’ll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart.”

It wasn’t just hamstring problems for Dulcich last season, but a foot injury he suffered upon his return to practice last December after missing 11 of the Broncos’ first 13 games.

“His rehab has gone well,” Payton said. “It’s not going to be (that) we don’t see him until training camp.”

But for now … enter Lucas Krull.

Lucas Krull

KRULL CAUGHT THE ATTENTION OF SEAN PAYTON

Making a handful of receptions Thursday, Krull was perhaps the most consistent aspect of the Broncos’ offense as it cycled through quarterbacks Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Sean Payton noted.

At one point, Payton had a brief on-field chat with Krull.

“I said, ‘If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who [No.] 85 was,'” Payton shared.

“‘Someday soon, they’re going to know who 85 is.’ He’s looking sharp.”

There were glimpses of this last year for Krull, of course. He caught a touchdown pass against New England. He was a leaping Jack Jones pass breakup away from a 43-yard touchdown catch from Jarrett Stidham in last season’s season finale.

And despite the lengthy history of Greg Dulcich, the Broncos didn’t import a big-ticket free agent on a tight end. Nor did they use a draft pick on the position. They effectively stood pat, re-signing Adam Trautman while releasing Chris Manhertz.

There’s a path to playing time for Krull, who got his first taste of the NFL as an undrafted rookie on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2022 before joining the Broncos’ practice squad at the start of the 2023 regular season.

“I think this journey is just beginning for me,” Krull said in January.

It appeared to take another step forward this week.

Broncos

Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham Orphan Dogs Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has a nickname for his quarterback room

Sean Payton took to calling his quarterback room -- which has two reclamation projects amid its three members -- the "orphan dogs."

4 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix Broncos-Seahawks...

Cecil Lammey

Who was the star of Denver Broncos OTAs at quarterback?

The Denver Broncos held their first OTA that was open to the media on Thursday. Which quarterback was the best? What player stood out the most? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

6 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton calls his three QBs “orphan dogs” after Broncos OTAs

Sean Payton gave each QB a day to play with the No. 1 offense; Stidham kicked off the week with Nix finishing it, and Wilson in the middle

9 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Andrew Mason

Will Peyton Manning own or run an NFL team? For now, he says, ‘I don’t think that’s on my radar’

Peyton Manning isn't thinking about owning a team, and is instead focused on his current work -- and being an "ambassador" for his teams.

1 day ago

Peyton Manning...

Andrew Mason

Peyton Manning and his advice to Bo Nix: ‘Experience is your best teacher’

Should Bo Nix play right away? Peyton Manning wouldn't be opposed, as his rookie year showed him that there is no substitute for playing.

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Phil Simms and Chris Simms: Bo Nix, Sean Payton a ‘perfect mix’

Count long-time NFL analyst and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms as a fan of Bo Nix and his possibilities in Sean Payton's offense.

1 day ago

With Greg Dulcich still sidelined, Lucas Krull has an opportunity