Nikola Jokic makes NBA history as Nuggets start stretch run in style

Three years ago Russell Westbrook made history while playing for the Washington Wizards, becoming the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles against every team in the league.

On Thursday, Nikola Jokic joined LeBron James and Westbrook as the only players in league history to record a triple-double against every team in the league. The Joker tallied 10 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the first half as the Denver Nuggets blew past the Wizards 72-49 to start the game. The Nuggets had multiple chances to cash Jokic’s triple-double in the first, but he got his 10th tally moments into the second half. He got the triple-double in less than 19 minutes of game action.

Jokic finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists as he didn’t miss a shot in the Nuggets easy win over the Wizards. It was Jokic’s fourth career triple-double on perfect shooting, Draymond Green is the only other player in NBA history to accomplish the perfect stat-stuffing feat multiple times. Funny enough Joker’s special triple-double on Thursday came on the date: 2-22.

“It’s like a legacy or something—a milestone,” Jokic said on the broadcast after the game. “Something nice for the end of my career.”

Unlike James and Westbrook—who have recorded triple-doubles against all 30 teams—Jokic has only played for one team, earning him a more loyal version of the feat. Now he just has some ground to chase on Westbrook in getting multiple stat-stuffers against every team in the league. And he’s chasing Westbook in the all-time ranks too, Jokic is fourth in NBA history with 121 triple-doubles, looking up at Magic Johnson’s 138, Oscar Robertson’s 181 and Westbrook—the leader—at 198. James is just behind the pack with 110 in his Hall of Fame career.

Nikola has now recorded a triple-double against every team in the NBA, joining only LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/pRqmq37zI6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 23, 2024

The Nuggets lost their last three games before the All-Star Break so to get an easy one to start was a nice lift up for Denver as they fight at the top of the West. Thanks to a Thunder win over the Clippers, Denver is tied with Los Angeles for third 2.5 games back of Minnesota and behind OKC. The Nuggets are playing a back-to-back with another game Friday in Portland. After the quick two games coming out of the break, Denver has 25 games left on the slate.

Jokic is the leader in the clubhouse to capture a third MVP award, which if he gets it would put him in a club with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson as three-time MVPs in NBA history.

Jokic was on a heater Thursday night, throwing absurd passes and dominating the glass while not missing a shot in the first half.