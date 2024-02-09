Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic again rises to the top of NBA’s MVP ladder

Feb 9, 2024, 12:22 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Just before next week’s NBA All-Star Break, NBA.com has put Nikola Jokic back atop their MVP ladder.

The Denver Nuggets’ big man, had a tough game on Thursday but still produced 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in a win at the Lakers barn. The effort pushed his team back to the top spot in the West going into Friday’s back-to-back in Sacramento.

Jokic took over as the betting man’s MVP favorite late last month after Joel Embiid sat against the Nuggets. Embiid now can’t win the award due to his limited number of games played and he’s expected to miss the next month or so with a knee procedure. Jokic is as much as a -220 favorite for the award according to some books with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander behind him in odds and on the ladder.

NBA.com pointed out that, Jokic has 32 games with 25 points or more, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists this season and he only 25 of those games last year. There’s no doubt that Jokic is still playing at the peak level which has already earned him two MVPs, a Finals MVP and a title. The 28-year-old could be battling Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award, who is also seeking his third MVP and is currently third on the ladder and in odds.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo recently squared off to some fireworks, if either of the two is named the league’s best player this season they’ll join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson as the league’s three-time MVP winners.

Jokic entered Friday having played in all but two of the Nuggets games, averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Jokic will be starting his fourth-straight All-Star Game next weekend.

NBA.com also ranked Jayson Tatum on the ladder with Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard surging up a few spots this week.

Nuggets

...

Rachel Vigil

Will any trades affect the Nuggets?

Zach Bye reacts to the NBA trade deadline, and looks forward to the Nuggets’ matchup with the Lakers and explains why it will hold so much meaning.

4 hours ago

Gordon Hayward, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets make minor deal at deadline, here’s what you should know

None of the Nuggets toughest foes made earth-shattering moves, but as was the case this summer, some deals that were made had Denver in mind

23 hours ago

Monte Morris...

Will Petersen

Former Nuggets PG Monte Morris gets traded, not back to Denver

Despite rumblings the Nuggets were interested in a reunion with Monte Morris, he'll join the Timberwolves and former boss Tim Connelly

2 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Jokic continues to flirt with history

Zach Bye reacts to Jokic’s MVP odds, and explains how Jokic’s current career trajectory will put him among the greatest to play the game.

3 days ago

Monte Morris, Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets linked to veteran fan favorite at NBA Trade Deadline

The first big move Calvin Booth made while leading Denver's front office is one that he may be wanting back, at least in part

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic’s main MVP rival won’t be winning the award this year

The NBA's streak of back-to-back MVP award winners is ending in 2024, as Joel Embiid of The Philadelphia 76ers will not win it in 2024

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic again rises to the top of NBA’s MVP ladder