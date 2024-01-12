Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MILE HIGH HOOPS

Disappointing night in Utah

Jan 11, 2024, 6:29 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets disappointing loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night

Mile High Hoops

...

Rachel Vigil

Why isn’t Nikola Jokic shooting?

Zach Bye reacts to the lack of shooting from Nikola Jokic and explains why he is not a fan of the lack of scoring from an NBA superstar of Jokic’s caliber.

2 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation

Zach Bye reacts to the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors and discusses how Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation.

7 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Taking down the Hornets

The Denver Nuggets had a commanding win over the Hornets. Nikola Jokic’s surprising lack of shooting during the first half, and Aaron Gordon’s return after his dog attack. Join Zach Bye for the Mile High Hoops podcast!

9 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Why Jokic isn’t winning the MVP race (right now)

Zach Bye reacts to the continued stellar performance of Peyton Watson and discusses why Joel Embiid is currently ahead of Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race.

21 days ago

Peyton Watson...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Fighting two battles

Zach Bye reacts to the very impressive performance of the Denver Nuggets’ bench during their win against the Dallas Mavericks and explains how the Nuggets are fighting two battles by trying to develop younger players while also trying to defend their first title in franchise history.

23 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Ejections, Suspensions and Game Balls

Zach Bye reacts to the surprising ejection of Nikola Jokic, as well as the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green and the drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game ball.

28 days ago

Disappointing night in Utah