Mile High Hoops: Why Jokic isn’t winning the MVP race (right now)
Dec 21, 2023, 6:00 PM
Zach Bye reacts to the continued stellar performance of Peyton Watson and discusses why Joel Embiid is currently ahead of Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race.
Dec 21, 2023, 6:00 PM
Zach Bye reacts to the continued stellar performance of Peyton Watson and discusses why Joel Embiid is currently ahead of Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race.
Zach Bye reacts to the very impressive performance of the Denver Nuggets’ bench during their win against the Dallas Mavericks and explains how the Nuggets are fighting two battles by trying to develop younger players while also trying to defend their first title in franchise history.
2 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the surprising ejection of Nikola Jokic, as well as the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green and the drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game ball.
7 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the much-needed victory the Denver Nuggets had over the Atlanta Falcons and discusses the performances of the all Nuggets stars.
9 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the surprising loss the Nuggets had to the Clippers and the lackluster performance from several Nuggets stars.
14 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the continued superstar-level performance of Nikola Jokic and gives his outlook on the Denver Nuggets now that one-quarter of the season has passed.
16 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the explosive performances of Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic in the Nuggets’ victory over the Houston Rockets, and gives an update on Jamal Murray’s new injury status.
21 days ago