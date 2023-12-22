Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MILE HIGH HOOPS

Mile High Hoops: Why Jokic isn’t winning the MVP race (right now)

Dec 21, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the continued stellar performance of Peyton Watson and discusses why Joel Embiid is currently ahead of Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race.

Mile High Hoops

Peyton Watson...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Fighting two battles

Zach Bye reacts to the very impressive performance of the Denver Nuggets’ bench during their win against the Dallas Mavericks and explains how the Nuggets are fighting two battles by trying to develop younger players while also trying to defend their first title in franchise history.

2 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Ejections, Suspensions and Game Balls

Zach Bye reacts to the surprising ejection of Nikola Jokic, as well as the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green and the drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game ball.

7 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Much-needed victory

Zach Bye reacts to the much-needed victory the Denver Nuggets had over the Atlanta Falcons and discusses the performances of the all Nuggets stars.

9 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Jokic’s off night

Zach Bye reacts to the surprising loss the Nuggets had to the Clippers and the lackluster performance from several Nuggets stars.

14 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Next level superstar

Zach Bye reacts to the continued superstar-level performance of Nikola Jokic and gives his outlook on the Denver Nuggets now that one-quarter of the season has passed.

16 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Explosive night vs Rockets

Zach Bye reacts to the explosive performances of Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic in the Nuggets’ victory over the Houston Rockets, and gives an update on Jamal Murray’s new injury status.

21 days ago

Mile High Hoops: Why Jokic isn’t winning the MVP race (right now)