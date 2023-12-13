The Broncos playoff chances are all on Russell Wilson
Dec 13, 2023, 4:18 PM
The Denver Broncos seem bound for the postseason. How far they go depends on the play of QB Russell Wilson. Join Cecil Lammey on Orange and Blue Today!
The Denver Broncos are 7-6 entering Week 15 on the road against the Detroit Lions. So, is their path to the playoffs clear? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey
24 hours ago
The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, so what did we learn about this team? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
The Broncos have a winnable game on the road against the Chargers in Week 14, so what is their best path to victory? Watch Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey
5 days ago
Sure, relying on Russell Wilson’s arm didn’t work last week for the Denver Broncos. However, is the passing game the best way to attack the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break it down on Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey
6 days ago
Like it or not, Broncos fans need to be patient with Russell Wison. With five games left in the season, can he turn it around? Follow @CecilLammey
7 days ago
The Broncos were off against the Texans in Week 13, so what adjustments will HC Sean Payton make to get them on the right track? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. Follow @CecilLammey
7 days ago