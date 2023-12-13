Close
ORANGE AND BLUE TODAY

The Broncos playoff chances are all on Russell Wilson

Dec 13, 2023, 4:18 PM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos seem bound for the postseason. How far they go depends on the play of QB Russell Wilson. Join Cecil Lammey on Orange and Blue Today!

