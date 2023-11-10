Garett Bolles on Von Miller: ‘I don’t think he ever wanted to leave’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Day after day over the course of five training camps, Garett Bolles dueled with Von Miller in pass-rush drills. And over the collection of those repetitions, a bond built between the two players as they pushed each other.

Certainly, Miller took the measure of Bolles — especially in the 2017 first-round pick’s initial two NFL seasons. But Miller wasn’t shy about dispensing tips to his teammate. And over time, Bolles incorporated those ideas, along with his own experience and growth, to earn a contract extension and become one of the longest-tenured Broncos on the roster.

“He’s probably one of my greatest mentors when it comes to learning the left-tackle position,” Bolles said. “Just so many memories and so many hours of just talking to him.

“… Just helping me understand the game of football when it comes to what a [defensive] end looks at and keeping my shoulders square and using my hands and moving my feet. So, I have nothing but love for him.”

And he understands why Von Miller still has love for the Broncos, as well — to the point where Bolles believes that the Super Bowl MVP will eventually return to his professional home of 10-and-a-half seasons until a midseason 2021 trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

“You’ve been here for so long, and he’s going to retire a Bronco. I wouldn’t be surprised,” Bolles said.

“I don’t think he ever wanted to leave, but the nature of this business is, George Paton had to make a decision, and that was the decision that was made. Von, I think, is in the situation that the Lord wants him to be in. So, going back to where — the Bills almost drafted him, so, luckily we had him here for the time that we needed to have him here.”

Of course, that included Super Bowl 50, five AFC West titles and a suitcase of memories. Miller added more flourish to his Hall-of-Fame career with the Rams and, now, with the Buffalo Bills — although he has struggled to reach his prior form since his Thanksgiving 2022 torn ACL.

Miller will try and dominate in the moment for Buffalo on Monday night. But he does still call the Broncos “we” at times.

“But his legacy’s still here,” Bolles said. “I would probably say, ‘we,’ too. I think it just goes to show that he still loves the blue and orange. Like I say, that’s a legacy that he’s carried, and he will continue to carry.”