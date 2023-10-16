Which players will the Broncos be looking to deal first?
Oct 16, 2023, 5:00 PM
With the trade deadline looming in a couple of weeks, which players will the Broncos be looking to move first and when?
How will the Denver Broncos try and keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the best strategy for the Broncos to use in order to stay in the game or perhaps pull off the improbable upset in Week 6. Follow @CecilLammey
5 days ago
Why don’t we see more creativity on both sides of the ball with the Denver Broncos? Cecil Lammey discusses the latest trends in the NFL and why the Broncos are not keeping up with them in Tuesday’s “Orange and Blue Today.” Follow @CecilLammey
6 days ago
Should the Broncos run the ball more than they have all year long? Will Russell Wilson have the time he needs to throw downfield to guys like Marvin Mims? How does the Broncos defense stop (or at least slow down) Jets quarterback Zach Wilson? It’s Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. […]
10 days ago
In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – why did Sean Payton move on from Randy Gregory, the reaction from the locker room, who starts at RB versus the Jets in week 5, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
12 days ago
Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Did Broncos HC Sean Payton already fix QB Russell Wilson, what can the team do about their O-Line woes, what kind of adjustments will the defense make, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
13 days ago
In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – how should you feel about the Broncos win over the Bears, a breakout performance from young defenders, more on the injury to Javonte Williams, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
14 days ago