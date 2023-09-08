Terrell Davis to join Schlereth and Evans mornings after Broncos games on 104.3 The Fan

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis will join Schlereth and Evans on 104.3 The Fan at 8:00 a.m. the mornings after Broncos games during the 2023 season.

Davis is one of the most accomplished and popular Broncos of all-time, one the franchise’s three winners of the league’s Most Valuable Player award and the team’s first Super Bowl MVP for his performance in Super Bowl XXXII.

“Colorado Credit Union presents Monday Morning with TD” will reunite Davis with his former teammate, Mark Schlereth.

Schlereth was a part of the offensive line who blocked for Davis during the Broncos back-to-back Super Bowl championship seasons which included a 2,008 rushing yard season from Davis in 1998.

Davis will be well prepared to analyze each week’s Broncos game after spending several years as an analyst for NFL Network.

“Colorado Credit Union presents Monday Morning with TD” can be heard live on 104.3 The Fan or by streaming at DenverSports.com either live or on-demand.

